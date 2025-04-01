Nathan Lee Graham On ‘Mid-Century Modern,’ Aging with Grace, and More

Whether it’s a well-timed eyebrow arch or a perfect enunciated phrase, actor Nathan Lee Graham doesn’t just enter a scene – he owns it.

Whether he’s on Broadway belting in The Wild Party or Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, stealing scenes in cult classics like Zoolander, or delivering razor-sharp wit in shows like The Comeback and Theater Camp, Graham has built a career on presence, precision, and panache. Now, in Hulu’s new sitcom Mid-Century Modern, he brings that same charisma to Arthur Broussard, a former Vogue columnist who trades in his New York chic for Palm Springs sunshine.

Advertisement

Created by Will & Grace masterminds Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, the series follows three gay best friends – Arthur, Bunny (Nathan Lane), a bra baron, and Jerry (Matt Bomer), an airheaded flight attendant, who decide to embrace their golden years together after an unexpected death. As a chosen family, they navigate life’s ups and downs with heart, humor, and the occasional reminder that things might just feel a little brighter… if you got your neck done.

Advertisement

For Graham, who has been out and proud throughout his decades-long career, the role feels personal. Additionally, as a Black gay man over 50, he understands the importance of representation – especially when it comes to celebrating aging, identity, and friendship in all their fabulous complexity.

Advertisement

Instinct recently caught up with Graham to talk more about the significance of Mid-Century Modern and the joys of working alongside Lane and Bomer. He also opens up about what specifically drew him to this project, what he hopes audiences take away from the show, and how it speaks to the LGBTQ+ experience, particularly for older generations.

Check out the full video interview below.

Nathan Lee Graham…

Advertisement

Follow Graham: Instagram