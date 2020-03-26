National Recording Registry Inducts Recordings of Whitney Houston, Village People and Others

The National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress released its annual list of recordings worthy of preservation due to their cultural, historical, and aesthetic importance to sound heritage of the nation. Among the 25 recordings are an iconic Whitney Houston song, one of Tina Turner’s quintessential albums, and a classic gay anthem.

“The National Recording Registry is the evolving playlist of the American soundscape. It reflects moments in history captured through the voices and sounds of the time,” said Librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden. “We received over 800 nominations this year for culturally, historically or aesthetically significant recordings to add to the registry. As genres and formats continue to expand, the Library of Congress is committed to working with our many partners to preserve the sounds that have touched our hearts and shaped our culture.”

Every year the Librarian, along with advice from the National Recording Preservation Board, selects 25 titles that are deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” and are at least 10 years old.

Here’s the notable entries from this year’s list:

Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ (single)

‘Y.M.C.A.’ (single) by The Village People

Private Dancer (album) by Tina Turner

Ven Conmigo (album) by Selena

Here is full list of this year’s additions to the Registry:

2019 National Recording Registry

“Whispering” (single), Paul Whiteman and his Orchestra (1920) “Protesta per Sacco e Vanzetti,” Compagnia Columbia; “Sacco e Vanzetti,” Raoul Romito (1927) “La Chicharronera” (single), Narciso Martinez and Santiago Almeida (1936) “Arch Oboler’s Plays” episode “The Bathysphere.” (Nov. 18, 1939) “Me and My Chauffeur Blues” (single), Memphis Minnie (1941) The 1951 National League tiebreaker: New York Giants vs. Brooklyn Dodgers — Russ Hodges, announcer (Oct. 3, 1951) Puccini’s “Tosca” (album), Maria Callas, Giuseppe di Stefano, Angelo Mercuriali, Tito Gobbi, Melchiorre Luise, Dario Caselli, Victor de Sabata (1953) “Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh” (single), Allan Sherman (1963) WGBH broadcast of the Boston Symphony on the day of the John F. Kennedy assassination, Boston Symphony Orchestra (1963) “Fiddler on the Roof” (album), original Broadway cast (1964) “Make the World Go Away” (single), Eddy Arnold (1965) Hiromi Lorraine Sakata Collection of Afghan Traditional Music (1966-67; 1971-73) “Wichita Lineman” (single), Glen Campbell (1968) “Dusty in Memphis” (album), Dusty Springfield (1969) “Mister Rogers Sings 21 Favorite Songs From ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ ” (album), Fred Rogers (1973) “Cheap Trick at Budokan” (album), Cheap Trick (1978) Holst: Suite No. 1 in E-Flat, Suite No. 2 in F / Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks / Bach: Fantasia in G (Special Edition Audiophile Pressing album), Frederick Fennell and the Cleveland Symphonic Winds (1978) “Y.M.C.A.” (single), Village People (1978) “A Feather on the Breath of God” (album), Gothic Voices; Christopher Page, conductor; Hildegard von Bingen, composer (1982) “Private Dancer” (album), Tina Turner (1984) “Ven Conmigo” (album), Selena (1990) “The Chronic” (album), Dr. Dre (1992) “I Will Always Love You” (single), Whitney Houston (1992) “Concert in the Garden” (album), Maria Schneider Orchestra (2004) “Percussion Concerto” (album), Colin Currie (2008)

Information on the National Recording Registry can be found at https://www.loc.gov/programs/national-recording-preservation-board/recording-registry/.

Source: Library of Congress