Nationwide Protest Planned Saturday In Response To Wave of Violence

Another young gay man in Spain has been the victim of a horrific, brutal attack. A 20-year-old man in Madrid on his way home Sunday afternoon was ambushed in the doorway of his apartment by up to eight individuals. His lip was cut with a razor, and the assailants carved the word “faggot” on his buttocks.

Another homophobic attack in Spain as a wave of homophobia sweeps the country. Españoles que está pasando? — Robert Lov (@robertlovnews) September 7, 2021

In response to this, a nationwide protest is planned for this Saturday. This attack comes just weeks after 24-year-old Samuel Luiz was murdered by a pack of at least 13 people in the city of A Coruña. Only three people have been arrested at this time in connection to Luiz’s murder. The country took to the streets in protests after that murder as well.

El Diario has reported that the victim in the most recent Madrid attack was called, “shit eater,” and “disgusting.” There are unconfirmed reports that the hooded pack referred to the Antichrist. Local police have now been joined by a special task force on terrorism, due to the increased wave of violence against the queer community in the country.

Spanish leaders have condemned the violence with President Pedro Sánchez convening an immediate national commission on hate crimes. He went a step further telling the people of his nation that he will preside over this commission. He tweeted in response to the violence,

“Hate has no place in our society”

Spaniards are taking to social media voicing their outrage at the increase of violence in recent months.

“This government works for a diverse and free country,” Spain’s PM Pedro Sánchez said today after a brutal homophobic attack in Madrid that has shocked Spanish society. https://t.co/bKoBlNTy78 — Enrique Anarte (@enriqueanarte) September 8, 2021

Yes… this days are so sad in spain also! Two days ago there were three more homophobic aggressions… sad world! For that I need this community with art and good vibes! Im so fine sweet! Thanks 😊 — BGervilla_nft (@BgervillaN) September 8, 2021

Demonstrations are scheduled for this Saturday at 7 pm in the city’s central square.

