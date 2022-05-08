Neil Patrick Harris Returns to Television in New Netflix Show

Neil Patrick Harris is back on television by way of Netflix in Uncoupled, a comedy created by executive producers Darren Star (Sex and the City, Emily in Paris) and Jeffrey Richman (Modern Family, Frasier). The first season of Uncoupled consists of eight 30-minute episodes. The official logline for Uncoupled from the streaming service says:

Michael (Neil Patrick Harris) thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares — losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City.

The teaser trailer, which can be seen below, shows Harris’ character Michael dealing with the end of his marriage as well as his newly single life (with Harris showing some skin).

Uncoupled debuts on Netflix on July 29th.

Harris is also currently starring in an off-Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods with Sara Bareilles, Heather Headley, and Gavin Creel. The production runs through May 15th at New York City Center with Harris playing the baker, Bareilles as the baker’s wife, Headley as the witch, and Gavin Creel pulling double duty as the wolf and the prince who pursues Cinderella.

