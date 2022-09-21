Netflix Drops a New Trailer for ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

Netflix recently dropped the second trailer of ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,’ and it revealed more terrifying scenes from the series.

In the latest trailer, Niecy Nash’s character, Glenda Cleveland, was shown reporting of Dahmer’s (Evan Peters) crimes, but the authorities had been too lax about it, therefore allowing the notorious killer to continue on with his gruesome crimes.

Between the years of 1978 and 1991, Dahmer, also known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, killed at least 17 people, and the story of the limited-run series is set to focus on the victims. Creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan planned for the show to not delve too deeply into the gory details of the serial killer’s crimes.

Instead, ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ will further explain how Dahmer got away with his crimes for years as he preyed on other gay men and people of color with the knowledge that the law enforcement will turn a blind eye to his heinous crimes.

Aside form Peters and Nash, the cast also includes Richard Jenkins, Penelope Ann Miller, Molly Ringwald, Michael Learned, Colin Ford, and Shaun J. Brown. ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ is scheduled to be released on September 21 at 12 a.m. PT.

