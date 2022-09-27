Netflix Drops the Teaser for ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2

Netflix recently dropped the teaser for the second season of ‘Shadow and Bone’ during this year’s global fan event TUDUM.

The first season became a Netflix series hit after being one of the three shows in the history of the streaming platform to stay in the Top 10 for the first 12 days after its release. ‘Shadow and Bone’ is a series adaptation of the Grishaverse book trilogy, written by Israeli-American writer Leigh Bardugo.

That being said, the show already has a pre-existing fan base because of the novels, but it also drew in new viewers, which adds to the success of the series’ first season. ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 1 was an excellent adaptation of the book with a completely original story, and Season 2 will likely be the same.

However, the recently released sneak peek hinted at a huge storyline from the third book Ruin and Rising, which will most likely be kept in the show.

Grishaverse books 2 and 3 spoiler incoming…

In the teaser video of ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2, Nikolai Lantsov (Patrick Gibson), Tolya Yul-Bataar (Lewis Tan), together with another man can be seen walking through a flooded tunnel. In the books, there is a secret tunnel that leads underground, and it is a part of a network of tunnels and caverns, which eventually leads to what is called the White Cathedral.

The White Cathedral is a massive underground cavern, which allows Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) and her followers to remain undetected by the Darkling, also known as General Kirigan (Ben Barnes), and his shadow creatures.

With all of that said, it is also possible that the tunnel, which was briefly shown in the teaser, happens to not be the secret tunnel that leads to the White Cathedral.

Source: screenrant.com