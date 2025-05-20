New Music from Gloria Gaynor, Siwa, Mitch, + Other Exciting Artists

Let’s get your week going and into the long holiday weekend with some new music. Yes, Memorial Day in the US is coming up soon so let’s see if any of these will be your choice for a new vacation song. We’ll introduce a couple of of new artists, highlight newly out artists, and a powerful piece from an ally. But let’s first start with an icon.

Let’s bring on the new music!

Gloria Gaynor – When I See You

Ok, we all know the hits of Gloria Gaynor, dubbed “The Queen of Disco”. She’s still with us and she recently delivered a new powerful and inspiring song, that I absolutely loved, and it’s not even a disco hit.

“When I see you” is one of those songs that you listen to and it elevates you in your office chair just by playing it. We’re full of pride for Gloria for this one. She stepped out and stepped up on this one. It’s just an all around feel good song.

The EP “Happy Tears” is to be released on June 6th 2025, if this first song release is any indication of the rest of the music, you will want to buy it as much as I do. A warning, her vocals will melt your heart, and if you aren’t crying by the end, you need to check your pulse to see if you are alive.

Gloria Gaynor’s socials: Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube

Andrew Mitch – Back Home Boy

Ok, even my friends in country music know how critical I am of the genre. I found a real gem, musically, it’s fantastic, with a very rich sound and a feel very reminiscent of the old school country that is making a comeback in the mainstream of the genre.

Andrew Mitch said about this piece:

“I really wanted to write a song about meeting someone at a bar and wanting to bring them back home but not back to ‘my place.’ There are so many songs about one night stands. But for so much of the gay community, that’s not real life. So many of us just want to settle down, get married, and have a family. I wrote this so that other gay men could have that real life, ‘let’s get to know each other’ song.”

I loved this piece for so many reasons, and I hope you do, too. We’re going to keep an eye on this guy for more new music soon.

Andrew Mitch socials: Facebook, Instagram, Youtube

Caroline Kingsbury – Shock Treatment

We’ve covered Caroline previously, the amazing queer artist who makes me dive back into the ’80s more than that movie The Wedding Singer. Caroline just finished a tour with Pom Pom Squad, with all the fun campy queer content laid on the ’80s, it was a lot of fun.

Her new single “Shock Treatment” is absolutely wonderful to watch, and yes, makes me feel nostalgic, and old. Caroline is such a great soul, she just knows exactly where to bitch slap my heart, (that is a compliment with no limits).

Here are her gigs lined up post Pom Pom Squad tour, Lollapolooza , nuff said.

July 20 – Seattle, WA – Capitol Hill Block Party

Aug 1 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

Sept 26 – Columbia, MD – All Things Go

Enjoy the magnificent single, and grab a gig if you can, and the EP with more new music is out on September 16th. Looking forward to it.

The Wild Things – Make Our Own Way There

I got into TheWild Things as they had released this great album ‘Afterglow’, as a choose your own Rock & Roll adventure. They were a fun side project of Pete Townsend from the legendary rock band The Who and toured with hard rock icons KISS. Their publicist sent me an email saying, “Meet The Wild Things, your new favorite band”. I thought that was a pretty bold statement, but once I hit play, yeah, he was right, they crossed my top 10 (a serious accomplishment).

This video features vocalist Syd in the mess of the spirit of this song. “Make our own way there” on first listen for me generated a beautiful story. Though she is straight, this song could apply to ANY situation. This song made me think of a queer person who is out, and is in love with someone who is afraid to come out.

They’re ready to dive into love with this person, assuring them that they can do this, find love, and find true happiness on the other side of this. And then there’s the lyric,

“Don’t let anyone tell you that your life doesn’t matter, cause you are everything and more. If they never attempt to see the person inside you, cause you are EVERYTHING AND MORE, I love, I love, I love , LOVE WHO YOU ARE, we’ll make our own way there”.

I hope this song becomes an anthem to every young couple, queer or straight.

Every time I listen to this song, I tear up, it could apply to any couple, but it fits for an unstable queer couple trying to find their way, one is strong, the other is afraid. LOVE IS LOVE, and thank you The Wild Things for your new music. I want every young queer couple to hear this song, and feel it because, you are beautiful, and your life does matter.

The Wild Things socials: Facebook, Spotify, YouTube

JoJo Siwa – Bulletproof

For the sole reason that this was written on top of the French children’s song, “Frere Jacque” or in English “Brother James”, being the French guy, I was instantly drawn to this song. Jojo Siwa came out as queer in a less than scandalous announcement in Jan 2021 as being part of the LGBTQ community. Later she ruffled some feathers by saying “Fuck the “L” I’m going to the “Q”.

Her new music has a great beat, and lays it out that, “Suddenly I’m not so … Bulletproof”. The song is about being so tough, making it in the music industry, but then a weakness become obvious, and someone got to her heart. Dance to this one, cause I know you will all be singing this in your heads for the rest of the day.. and, you’re welcome.

If you wanna catch a gig Tourdates.

Jojo’s socials: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok