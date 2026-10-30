New Sweeping Adult Content Bans, From Face-Sitting to Breath Play

Your porn library might need a little spring cleaning. Starting November 6, 2026, new UK pornography laws will criminalize the possession and publication of certain types of adult content, prompting porn platform iWantClips to remove 17 fetish categories from its UK-facing services. And yes, some rather familiar bedroom activities are on the list.

Which Adult Content Categories Are Getting Removed?

According to iWantClips, the platform will restrict access to 17 categories for UK users ahead of the new legislation. These include choking fantasy play, breath play, ass smothering, foot smothering, breast smothering, squeeze-smothering, hand-over-mouth scenarios, face-sitting, BBW face-sitting, jeans face-sitting, scissorholds, chest-sitting, throat-busting fantasy, plastic fetish, butt drops, and trampling fantasy.

The changes will also affect previously purchased content. So, if users thought their existing libraries were safe, think again.

The platform says the restrictions apply to users located in the UK and UK-based creators. Content from international creators will also become inaccessible to UK customers.

In preparation for the upcoming legislation, iWantClips has announced that access to the following 17 content categories will be restricted for UK users starting November 6, 2026:

Ass Smothering

BBW Facesitting

Breast Smother

Breath Play Fantasy

Butt Drops

Chest Sitting

Choking Fantasy Play

Face Sitting

Foot Smother

Hand Over Mouth

Jeans Face Sitting

Plastic Fetish

Scissor Hold

Smother

Squeeze-Smother

Throat Busting Fantasy

Trampling Fantasy

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What Does the New Law Actually Say?

The changes come under the UK’s Crime and Policing Act 2026, with the relevant pornography offences taking effect on November 6.

According to official government guidance, the legislation targets pornographic images that explicitly and realistically depict strangulation or suffocation, penetrative sexual activity between certain relatives, and sexual activity involving someone who is, or is pretending to be, under 16.

The government says the measures respond to concerns that certain depictions can normalize harmful behavior, particularly violence against women and girls.

However, there’s an important distinction: the law does not automatically criminalize every video carrying one of these fetish labels. The material must meet specific legal criteria, including appearing to depict real people.

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Could Watching or Keeping Porn Land Someone in Prison?

Potentially, yes. Under the new rules, possessing qualifying material depicting strangulation, suffocation, or certain incest scenarios carries a maximum sentence of two years. Possession of material involving someone presented as under 16 can carry up to three years.

Publication of material covered by any of the offences carries a maximum penalty of five years.

The rules also extend to material stored on personal devices and cloud accounts. The government says people must permanently delete qualifying content before the law takes effect.

For now, iWantClips is already preparing for the changes. Whether other adult platforms follow with similarly extensive restrictions remains something to watch.