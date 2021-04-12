New Track Is Musical Jet Fuel For Anyone Faced With A Challenge

Out artist and producer Brandyn Killz recently dropped his upbeat new single written for a friend struggling with addiction titled, “Losin’ It.”

An infectious dance floor filler, the track is musical jet fuel for anyone faced with a challenge.

“Losin’ It” is a fighter’s anthem,” shared Brandyn in a recent interview. “It’s one of those songs you can use to encourage a friend or give yourself a boost. It’s an instant invite to dance your troubles away with me.”

Whatever you’re going through, I’m coming

I’m not gonna give up, I’m not gonna give up on you

“As long as you keep fighting, I’m not gonna give up on you,” says the San Diego-based artist. “Sometimes, we have to take a few L’s, so we can win this thing together. And who says we can’t share a little dance on the way to greatness.”

Check out “Losin’ It” below.

Intent on inducing feelings of empowerment and independence, Brandyn’s songs are about finding a positive headspace while dealing with complex emotions.

Describing his sound as “electro-soulpop,” Brandyn views music as a form of release and escape; a place where he can be whoever he wants to be, and where he can invite his listeners to do the same, even if only for a moment.

The West Coaster brings 10 years of music production to his musical alchemy which features a blend of pop and modern electro with echoes of 70s and 80s classics. His analog-meets-digital approach to music results in catchy tunes that are “all electronic & dangerously pop.”

You can follow him on social media here and hit him up on Spotify here.