NFL Arthur Blank Just Donated $1M to LGBTQ+ Youth

Arthur Blank, an NFL owner, just donated $1 million to LGBTQ+ youth—and this time, it’s not a symbolic gesture. It’s funding that will actually reach kids when they need it most.

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Arthur Blank writes the kind of check that matters

Arthur Blank, the man behind the Atlanta Falcons, has reportedly donated $1 million to The Trevor Project through his family foundation. Not a vague “we support inclusion” statement. Not a logo swap for June. Actual money, going to actual people who need it.

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And in the world of pro football—where emotional vulnerability still gets treated like a fourth-down risk—that lands differently.

Carl Nassib delivers the message (no filter needed)

If there’s anyone who can cut through the noise, it’s Carl Nassib, who came out in 2021 while playing for the Las Vegas Raiders and hasn’t exactly been quiet about what support should look like.

“I am incredibly grateful to the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation for their extraordinary $1million donation to The Trevor Project and everyone at the Atlanta Falcons for their heartfelt support,” Nassib wrote last 30th of April. “This donation helps fund counsellor training, enhance volunteer services and ensure our critical programs reach LGBTQ+ youth in their most vulnerable moments. Thank you again to the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, this gift will save lives,” Nassib concluded.

No fluff. No corporate-speak. Just: this helps, and it matters.

Not just charity—culture

Over at The Trevor Project, Laurette M. made a point that hits a little deeper than a press release ever could:

“It’s always powerful to see an organisation invest not only in the communities around it, but also in the culture it builds internally. Creating space for learning, reflection, and connection like this matters more than people often realise.”

Translation? It’s not just about where the money goes—it’s about what kind of environment gets built along the way. And yes, that includes locker rooms.

The NFL, but make it… learning

The National Football League hasn’t exactly been speed-running its way to LGBTQ+ inclusion. There hasn’t been an active player publicly coming out in the five years since Nassib, which tells you everything you need to know about the current vibe.

That’s why this kind of move stands out. It’s visible, it’s specific, and it comes from the top. Cultural shifts don’t usually arrive with a marching band—they show up like this, one decision at a time.

Nassib’s been doing this

Also worth noting: this isn’t a one-off moment for Carl Nassib. Back in 2022, he put his own money on the line, pledging to match up to $100,000 in donations to The Trevor Project.

“I want to wish everybody a happy Pride Month. I also want to remind people why pride is important to me,” Nassib said in an Instagram post. “Out there right now there’s a kid saying that I’d rather be dead than be gay. And that’s why I’m partnering again with The Trevor Project, and matching all donations up to $100,000. I really hope you guys join me in supporting this awesome organization and supporting these young kids,” he added.

And the support didn’t stop there. In 2025, the National Football League also continued its backing of The Trevor Project:

“This National Coming Out Day, @carlnassib is helping us share some incredible news: The NFL is once again donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project. This gift is part of the NFL’s ongoing multi-year commitment to @trevorproject’s life-saving work, helping provide 24/7 crisis services, advocacy, and community for LGBTQ+ young people nationwide. Representation and support matter.”

Same energy, just building over time—and now, with Arthur Blank stepping in with $1 million, the scale is finally catching up to the need.

The takeaway (and yes, it’s a good one)

A million dollars won’t magically fix the National Football League overnight. It won’t suddenly make every player feel safe enough to come out. But it will fund crisis support, train counselors, and reach LGBTQ+ kids at moments when things feel impossible.

And honestly? In a league obsessed with strength, choosing to show up like this might be the most powerful play we’ve seen in a while.

So here’s where I land: more of this, please.