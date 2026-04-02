Nicholas Galitzine Gets Thicker and Buffer as He-Man in New Trailer

We’re officially two months away from seeing Nicholas Galitzine step into his most physically demanding—and let’s be honest, thirst-inducing—role yet. And if the first trailer of Masters of the Universe is anything to go by, Galitzine as He-Man era is about to take over timelines everywhere.

From soft royal romance to full-on sword-wielding superhero? That’s range.

From Twink to Twunk (Respectfully)

Let’s address the transformation.

Fans who fell in love with Galitzine’s charming, boyish energy in Red, White & Royal Blue were initially… conflicted when early glimpses of his bulked-up physique surfaced. The internet, as it does, had opinions. But then the latest trailer dropped—and suddenly? Silence. Followed by collective thirst.

With longer, sun-kissed blonde hair and a noticeably more muscular build, Galitzine fully commits to the He-Man fantasy. And not in a subtle way either. This is full armor, full abs, full cinematic glow-up.

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The Trailer That Changed Minds

The first look at Masters of the Universe wastes no time setting the tone.

Galitzine’s Adam Glenn opens with a mysterious line: “I know most of you don’t remember me, but I know all of you,” addressing a group of prisoners somewhere in outer space. It’s dramatic, it’s intriguing—and yes, it’s very hot. From there, we get flashes of his journey, teasing both his origin story and his path back to Eternia. And of course, the moment everyone is waiting for:

The transformation.

One second, Adam is in a (very stylish, very pink) button-down. The next? He’s He-Man—fully suited up, sword in hand, ready to take on Skeletor and, unintentionally, the emotional stability of everyone watching.

nicholas galitzine in his superhero era THIS IS INSANE HE LOOKS SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/z53fjZBLpO — rosie (@nickyn0mates) March 31, 2026

A Cast That Means Business

Galitzine isn’t carrying this universe alone. The cast lineup is stacked with familiar names bringing iconic characters to life.

Camila Mendes steps in as Teela, while Jared Leto takes on the role of Keldor, better known as Skeletor. Alison Brie joins as Evil-Lyn, with Idris Elba as Man-at-Arms.

Add in Morena Baccarin, Kristen Wiig, and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, and you’ve got a cast that’s as dynamic as it is unexpected.

The Internet Has Officially Folded

If early reactions are anything to go by, the shift in public opinion has been… dramatic.

Initial skepticism? Gone. Replaced by admiration, excitement, and a whole lot of screenshots.

There’s something undeniably fun about watching an actor lean fully into a role like this. Galitzine isn’t just playing He-Man—he’s committing to it, physically and stylistically. And audiences are clearly here for the ride.

June 5 Can’t Come Fast Enough

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026, and expectations are officially sky-high.

Between the nostalgic pull of the franchise, the stacked cast, and Galitzine’s headline-grabbing transformation, the film already feels like a pop culture moment waiting to happen.

And whether you’re here for the action, the lore, or… other reasons, one thing’s clear:

Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man is about to be that cinematic event.