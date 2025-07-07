Alex and Henry Aren’t Done Yet: RWRB Sequel Update Revealed

Sound the royal trumpets and cue the bisexual flag emojis: Red, White & Royal Blue is officially getting a sequel, and this time, it’s not about falling in love—it’s about staying there.

In a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, author and co-screenwriter Casey McQuiston offered just enough to make fans scream into their tea sets.

“The sequel is a glimpse into Alex and Henry’s life after the confetti has finished falling from the first movie, and you have to move forward together as two adults in a real, serious adult partnership.”

Translation: the fantasy fades, reality sets in—and it’s still beautiful. McQuiston teased that the story explores how “pressures and expectations and dreams… might be coming into conflict,” but also how the couple navigates that together.

McQuiston and returning director Matthew López are co-writing the script, and the original cast is just as hyped. “I’ve spoken to a lot of the cast about the sequel… they’re all so excited,” McQuiston added.

Since premiering in August 2023, Red, White & Royal Blue became an instant queer classic. Starring Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine as the First Son and a British Prince turned lovers, it melted hearts and topped streaming charts. Fans praised its unapologetic romance and pitch-perfect chemistry. Even the Emmys took notice.

In May, López confirmed the sequel during a fan screening:

“Yes, there’s gonna be a sequel.”

McQuiston chimed in:

“Matthew and I are writing it together. That’s all we can say.”

Except… that’s not all. In a later panel, López admitted the challenge of writing without a book this time:

“There’s no book to guide us, but what we have is Casey’s original thoughts and original ideas.”

Taylor Zakhar Perez, meanwhile, can’t wait to channel Alex’s trademark optimism again:

“He just has an endless waterfall of optimism… I think [with the] state of the world right now, we could use a little bit more of that.”

Honestly? Same.

No release date yet, but if the first film gave us a fairytale, the sequel promises something deeper: what happens after the kiss, the confetti, and the royal drama.

And let’s be honest—if anyone can make adulthood sexy, messy, and profoundly moving, it’s Alex and Henry.

Source: Yahoo News