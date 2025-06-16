Leather-Clad Nicholas Galitzine’s He-Man Look Is Serving

Nicholas Galitzine has officially hung up his royal blue suit (in the mean time) and slipped into something far… smaller. That’s right: the Red, White & Royal Blue heartthrob has completed filming for Masters of the Universe, and thanks to some sizzling behind-the-scenes shots, we now have our first steamy glimpse of him as the leather-skirted hero, He-Man.

Yes, you read that correctly—leather skirt. And while we know it’s technically called a loincloth, let’s call a spade… a sexy spade. Nicholas is rocking that battle-ready miniskirt like his life (and our blood pressure) depends on it. The internet is already spiraling, and we, too, have fallen under the spell of this glorious twunk transformation.

Let’s rewind for a moment. A few months back, some fans were still clutching their pearls over the loss of Nicholas’s soft, floppy-haired twink era. The sad gay sighs over the ‘RWRB‘ era ending echoed across TikTok and X. But now? Now they see the vision. The new promo photos from Masters of the Universe have dropped, and the verdict is in: the twunk era is twunking hard—and it looks amazing.

those facial expressions and line delivery, nicholas galitzine as george villiers you’ll always be iconic pic.twitter.com/ly8yQVGub8 — ☁️ (@iceforicenx) June 15, 2025

Nicholas as He-Man is giving everything we didn’t know we needed: bulging biceps, windswept golden locks, perfectly bronzed skin, and yes, the iconic chest harness-plus- skirt combo that looks like it was tailor-made to highlight his hard-earned physique.

Because let’s not forget—this transformation wasn’t just a fresh haircut and a protein shake. Galitzine went all-in. Months of rigorous training turned the already handsome actor into a certified action star. From singing his way through Purple Hearts to breaking hearts in The Idea of You, and now flexing his fantasy muscles (not those fantasies—okay, maybe), he’s proving he’s got range. And glutes. And a whole lot of fan attention.

The film, directed by Bumblebee’s Travis Knight and backed by a hefty $200 million budget, is slated to hit theaters on June 5, 2026. It’s shaping up to be an epic ride through Eternia, featuring an all-star cast that includes Camila Mendes as the fierce Teela, Jared Leto as the delightfully camp Skeletor, Idris Elba as the ever-commanding Man-At-Arms, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, and Morena Baccarin as the enigmatic sorceress.

Camila Mendes and Nicholas Galitzine on the set of Masters of the Universe. via Camila Mendes on instagram. pic.twitter.com/X0BzR1QvIK — Nicholas Galitzine News (@GalitzineHQ) June 15, 2025

And if all that wasn’t enough? Fans are already losing it on X, posting everything from breathless praise to thirsty fan art. “I used to be skeptical, now I want to bend the knee to Prince Adam,” one user wrote. “He-Man? More like Yes-Man, Nicholas,” another added.

So buckle up, Eternia. Because Nicholas Galitzine’s leather-skirted twunk era isn’t just arriving—it’s slaying.