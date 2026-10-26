Nicki Minaj Doesn’t Want Her Kids To Be Bombarded with Sex Changes?

Nicki Minaj may have found her latest unexpected collaboration, and this one comes with a presidential seal. The rapper joined Donald Trump aboard Air Force One on Sunday, October 25, before appearing at his midterm campaign rally in Port Huron, Michigan. Now, after the White House communications director floated the idea of her becoming the next press secretary, the internet has a fresh political plot twist to discuss.

Steven Cheung shared a video of himself chatting with the rapper aboard the presidential plane, captioning it: “Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!” Minaj shared his post, adding fuel to the speculation.

For context, Trump’s previous press secretary, Katie Zacharia, was out after just five days in the role. But before anyone starts imagining Minaj behind the White House briefing-room podium, there’s no official announcement that she’s being considered for the job. For now, Cheung’s post appears to be a joke rather than a confirmed appointment.

READ: Nicki Minaj Gets the Gold (Card) – “All that Boot Licking Paid Off”

“Forever and Ever” Is a Big Commitment

Dressed in a Gucci suit-and-skirt combination, Minaj made her support for Trump crystal clear at the Michigan rally, calling it an honor to stand with him and promising to support him. She also said she’d back him again if he ran for office.

#AirForceOneBARBIE ✈️ https://t.co/REMx618QHj — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 25, 2026

Trump, meanwhile, made a comment about Minaj’s “beautiful” backside before encouraging her to stand up and show it off to the crowd. Because apparently, even a political rally can’t escape an unsolicited body commentary moment.

Donald Trump says Nicki Minaj has a “beautiful a**” during rally in Port Huron, Michigan: “That’s hard to miss. Stand up” https://t.co/EVbHdDw0t0 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 25, 2026

But the most significant part of Minaj’s appearance wasn’t her outfit or the press secretary speculation. It was what she said about transgender children.

What About Her LGBTQ Fans?

During her speech, Minaj said she wanted children to grow up somewhere they could be proud of, adding, “We don’t want our children to be bombarded with sex changes, right?” She also urged people to leave children out of the issue.

Nicki Minaj: We don’t wanna be bombarded with sex changes https://t.co/rstZG8ZGXx — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 25, 2026

The remarks echo a familiar talking point in conservative politics, where gender-affirming care for young people has become a major point of debate. But the available numbers offer some important context.

A 2025 study published in JAMA Pediatrics, based on private insurance claims for more than 5.1 million young people ages 8 to 17, found that fewer than 0.1% of minors in the study received puberty blockers or gender-affirming hormones. No patients under 12 received gender-affirming hormone prescriptions. The research did not cover every type of care or every insurance group, but it challenges the impression that these medications are routinely being given to large numbers of children.

Minaj has plenty of LGBTQ fans, so her public embrace of Trump and comments about trans youth may leave some of them wondering where they stand with the rapper now. Fans can have complicated feelings about an artist they love, and supporting a celebrity doesn’t mean agreeing with every political position they take.

As for a possible White House career, we’ll wait for an actual announcement. In the meantime, Minaj’s political era is giving fans plenty to unpack, and not all of it is glamorous.