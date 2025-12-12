Nico Greetham’s Shirtless Pic Is Everything You Need To End The Year

Nico Greetham is giving us one last reason to stay hot this year with a sizzling shirtless selfie that’s leaving his fans thirsting for more. The queer actor, who is best known for his roles in Love, Victor and American Horror Story, is no stranger to turning up the heat on social media. And as we approach the end of the year, he’s doing just that—breaking a sweat and giving us an eyeful with a gym selfie that’s not for the faint of heart.

In the steamy new pic, Greetham shows off his chiselled abs, toned chest, and sculpted arms—reminding us why we love a good thirst trap. With headphones in and a gym session in full swing, Nico knows exactly what he’s doing. The setting is simple, but his dedication to giving fans a glimpse of his physique is anything but. His confident pose and undeniable charm have fans losing their minds online, and we get it—who wouldn’t?

Can Nico Get Any Hotter?

Greetham has always been known to spice up his Instagram with a healthy mix of personal snaps, behind-the-scenes shots, and yes, those incredibly hot selfies. But it’s this latest gym post that’s stirring up the most excitement, leaving everyone asking, “Can this guy get any hotter?”

And let’s not forget—Nico is known for his hottie body, a body that has taken center stage in some stunning photoshoots over the years. In March 2025, he shared some captivating black-and-white shots showcasing his muscular physique. These photos, with their moody lighting and intimate vibe, revealed his impressive build. But he’s not just about the monochrome—back in 2023, Greetham turned up the heat in a shower shoot where water cascaded down his sculpted body, showcasing those glistening abs and jaw-dropping muscles.

Fans, especially in the gay community, are in full-on swoon mode. It’s not just the picture-perfect physique; it’s Greetham’s energy, his playful confidence, and that undeniable aura that makes him stand out. Whether he’s working out or just casually sharing moments of his life, Nico knows how to keep us hooked. And as the temperature drops, he’s raising it right back up again.

So, as we say goodbye to 2025, let’s take a moment to appreciate Nico Greetham for not only giving us a glimpse of his killer body but for continuing to be a source of joy and inspiration on our social feeds. You’ve got us, Nico. We’ll be keeping an eye on your feed to see what’s next—and we won’t be mad if you keep those thirst traps coming.