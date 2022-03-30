No Gay ‘Bridgerton’ Relationship, But What About Bailey’s Real World

Jonathan Bailey plays a renowned rake in Bridgerton. Now that the racy period drama is back on Netflix, we know that the new season is all about the romantic relationships of the eldest Bridgerton son. But when it comes to his own dating life, the 33-year-old star seems to keep the details on the down low.

Jonathan came out to his family in his early 20s. Now 33, the actor who hails from Wallingford in Oxfordshire is now more vocal about his genuine self.

As evident in all the sexual tension and longing looks shared by his character, Anthony, and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), his sexuality doesn’t really define his career. Over the last few years, Jonathan has managed to land roles as both a straight and gay man.

In 2018, he starred as Jamie, a man who gets cold feet before marrying his boyfriend, in the West End revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Company.

He is currently playing Taron Egerton’s love interest in Mike Bartlett’s play Cock.

Now, does Jonathan Bailey have a boyfriend?

Judging by his social media alone, it appears the star is currently single. But! News on the grapevine is, he’s been seen out and about with fellow actor James Ellis. Tabloids have linked Jonathan with James after they were photographed in July 2021 while enjoying lunch together in Notting Hill.

The gossip has never been confirmed, and there was no evidence that could suggest the two were more that friends, so let’s take this information with a grain of salt for now.

