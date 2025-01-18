Élite star Nuno Gallego is best known for his role on the hit Netflix TV series, having first appeared in the show’s last season as Héctor Krawietz. Let’s get to know this young hottie from Spain, shall we?

Nuno was born on September 6, 2001 in Orense, Spain. Even though he initially wanted to become a biologist, the Elite actor prepared for his impending stardom by studying at the Escuela Municipal de Arte Dramático in Madrid and the Real Escuela Superior de Arte Dramático, the latter in which he learned fencing, acrobatics, and dance. Nuno started acting at 11, inspired by his family, including his actress aunt and godfather. Nuno admits school was a way for him to meet more like-minded people, at the time:

“I was a bit scattered as a kid and struggled academically, so theater was like therapy. It was a place where I connected with like-minded people, laughed, and did what I loved.”

The hot actor has been pretty new to the acting world having just started his professional acting career in 2022 with his first major projec in UPA Next and its subsequent mini series Historias de UPA Next, where he portrayed Darío, a dancer in training at the academy.

In 2024, Nuno was cast as Marco in the romantic drama-thriller Clanes, which he considers a pivotal moment in his career since this was also his Netflix debut. He tells 22 minutos why this project was extra special:

“Clanes felt special because it was filmed in my hometown with my family’s support. I connected deeply with the character Marco, as he reflects parts of myself.”

Netflix simply could not let the talented actor go, casting Nuno as Héctor Krawietz in the final season of Élite.

On Élite, Nuno Gallego made waves with his character’s obsessive streak and wild decisions, bringing a fresh spark to the show. His make-out scenes? Total viral moments. Not only is he seriously hot, but he also knows how to bring major passion to the screen. Sure, his character might’ve been a little nuts, but let’s be real—he was absolutely sizzling!

Nuno Gallego has some exciting projects lined up! In Olympo, he’s diving into intense rugby training to bring his character to life. He’ll also appear alongside the legendary Luis Zahera in Animal Salvaje, which is sure to be a standout. Plus, mark your calendars for February 2025—he’s starring in Sigue mi voz, an adaptation of Ariana Godoy’s hit novel.

Source: 22 minutos