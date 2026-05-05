Nuno Gallego is a Wet, Hot Surfer in His Latest Project

Let’s just say it: when Nuno Gallego disappeared from our screens after Olympo was abruptly canceled, it felt… personal. The show had its following, the momentum was there, and fans were already invested—not just in the story, but in Gallego himself.

So when the news dropped that he’s returning in a brand-new project, the collective reaction was less “oh nice” and more “finally.”

And yes, he’s still serving looks. This time? With a surfboard.

Enter Entre Olas: Sun, Surf, and Complicated Feelings

Gallego is set to star in Entre Olas—which translates to Between the Waves—and honestly, the title alone already sets the mood.

Directed by Chloé Wallace, the film is a coming-of-age story set against the stunning backdrop of Tenerife. Think sun-drenched beaches, emotional growth, and just enough chaos to keep things interesting.

The story centers on a love triangle featuring Carla Tous, Gallego, and Jan Buxaderas—which already sounds like the kind of tension we’re ready to emotionally invest in.

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A Love Triangle With Depth (and Waves)

According to director Chloe Wallace, who spoke with Audio Visual 451, the plot of the film reads: At the heart of Entre Olas is Ali, a young woman who arrives on the fictional Isla Azul for a summer that quickly turns into something much bigger.

She reconnects with Rodrigo—the safe, stable, “has-his-life-together” type. But then there’s Marc (Gallego), the free-spirited surfer who introduces her to a completely different way of living.

You can probably guess where this is going… but also, not quite.

Because this isn’t just about choosing between two guys. It’s about identity, growth, and figuring out what kind of life—and future—you actually want. Add in a looming environmental conflict threatening the island, and suddenly the stakes feel very real.

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Not Just a Pretty Beach Movie

What makes Entre Olas stand out is that it’s not just relying on aesthetics (even though, let’s be honest, those won’t hurt). There’s a deeper message woven into the story—one that director Chloé Wallace clearly cares about.

She’s spoken about the importance of environmental awareness in the film, explaining that the goal isn’t to preach, but to connect.

The idea is simple: if people fall in love with a place, they’ll want to protect it.

It’s subtle, it’s thoughtful, and it gives the film a layer that goes beyond your typical summer romance.

From Surf Love to Something Bigger

Originally titled Surf Love, the project has already come a long way. With a budget of under four million euros and early funding support from Spain’s ICAA, it’s clear that there’s real belief behind this story.

Production is currently underway, with backing from major players like Atresmedia and Netflix, and distribution set through Warner Bros. Pictures Spain.

Translation: this isn’t some tiny indie flying under the radar—it’s one to watch.

The Gallego Effect

Let’s circle back to Gallego for a second.

There’s something about him on screen that just works. It’s not overly polished or forced—it’s natural, a little magnetic, and very easy to root for. Whether he’s playing intense, emotional roles or leaning into a more relaxed, carefree vibe, he brings a presence that sticks with you.

And in Entre Olas, that energy feels perfectly matched to the character of Marc—the kind of role that could easily become a fan favorite.

Gallego is Worth the Wait

If Olympo left you wanting more of Nuno Gallego, Entre Olas looks like it’s ready to deliver—and then some.

It’s got romance, tension, sun-soaked visuals, and a story that actually has something to say. Plus, let’s not pretend the surfing doesn’t add a little extra appeal.

The film is set to hit cinemas in 2027, which means we’ve got some waiting to do. But if early details are anything to go by, this might just be the kind of project that makes the wait feel worth it.

Until then? Consider us already emotionally invested.