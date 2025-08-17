The Olympo Scene That Might Make You Horny—And It’s Going Viral

In case you haven’t heard, there’s a new scene from the Spanish Netflix series Olympo that’s breaking the internet, and not just for its plot. It’s one of those moments that immediately becomes a cultural touchstone — the kind that everyone’s talking about, whether they’re invested in the show or not.

Olympo premiered back in June and quickly became a fan favorite, not just for its compelling performances but also for its unapologetic LGBTQIA+ representation. Set against the backdrop of an elite sports academy in the stunning Pyrenees, the show follows a group of top athletes as they push themselves to the limit — both in their sport and in their personal lives.

But while the plot is intense, it’s the relationship between two other characters — Roque Pérez (Agustín Della Corte) and Sebas Senghor (Juan Perales) — that’s got everyone talking. While the show features multiple intimate moments between the pair, it’s episode five that delivered a scene so steamy it could melt your screen.

After Roque suffers a brutal injury on the rugby field, his future with the team is uncertain. As he contemplates the loss, Sebas, his closeted teammate, follows him back to his room and offers some comfort. What follows is a scene that definitely won’t be safe for work. For the first time in the series, Roque steps up to top Sebas, a shift in their dynamic that’s both emotional and physically intense.

The moment went viral on Twitter after one pop culture account invited their followers to “define ‘horny.’” One user responded with a gif of Roque’s, ahem, naked body in the heat of the action. The tweet has since exploded, racking up nearly 50,000 likes and countless responses.

It’s not hard to see why. Olympo has been lauded for its portrayal of LGBTQIA+ relationships, breaking ground with tender, real moments of intimacy between its characters — something that isn’t always as normalized in mainstream media. And yet, despite the viral moment, the show has received just as much praise for its authentic exploration of identity, personal struggle, and the lengths athletes will go to achieve greatness.

Of course, no viral moment would be complete without the iconic cast members throwing in some extra flavor. In addition to Della Corte and Perales, Olympo stars Nuno Gallego as Cristian Delallave, Nira Osahia as Zoe Moral, Martí Cordero as Charlie Lago, and Najwa Khliwa as Fátima Amazian.

And as of now, Olympo has not been renewed for a second season — but given the cultural impact of its viral moments (and its obvious fanbase), we’re keeping our fingers crossed.

So whether you’re a Olympo die-hard or just here for the eye candy (no judgment), this viral moment is proof that LGBTQIA+ representation is not just alive — it’s sizzling.