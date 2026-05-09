NYC Pride 2026 Names Gays Against Guns as Grand Marshal

NYC Pride has named Gays Against Guns (GAG) as one of its 2026 Grand Marshals—and this one doesn’t just feel like a celebration. It feels intentional.

Because if you’ve ever stood in a Pride crowd—sweaty, glittery, overwhelmed in the best way—you also know there’s always a quieter layer underneath. The kind that reminds you why Pride exists in the first place.

GAG lives in that layer.

A Presence That Stays With You

The group first appeared at the NYC Pride March in 2016, just two weeks after the Pulse Nightclub shooting. While the city was still reeling, they staged a “die-in” along the parade route.

It wasn’t loud. It didn’t need to be.

People stopped. People stared. People cried.

That’s kind of the point.

“Silence Protects the Conditions That Take Lives”

GAG doesn’t deal in subtle messaging. They’re direct, sometimes uncomfortable—and very clear about why they do what they do.

“Being named a Grand Marshal is an honor, but it is also a call to act,” said Jay W. Walker. “We bring the names of those who have died into the streets because silence protects the conditions that take lives.”

It’s not about making Pride heavier. It’s about refusing to let it become empty.

The Human Beings You Don’t Forget

If you’ve ever seen GAG’s “Human Beings” in person, you know it’s hard to shake. Members stand embodying victims of gun violence—not as symbols, but as people. Real lives, held in stillness.

“Through our Human Beings, we ask people to slow down and really see the lives behind the headlines,” said Kimberly Miller. “Each person we honor mattered deeply.”

And for a moment, in the middle of music and movement, everything slows down.

You remember.

Why This Year Feels Especially Important

NYC Pride’s 2026 theme, “For All of Us,” draws from Marsha P. Johnson—a reminder that Pride was never meant to be selective.

And this year marks a decade since Pulse.

That alone would make GAG’s recognition meaningful. But in a moment where conversations about safety, identity, and belonging are still ongoing, it feels even more pointed.

“Gays Against Guns is a worthy nomination any year, but it feels especially significant on the 10-year anniversary of the Pulse shooting,” said NYC Pride Executive Director Im Lynde.

RELATED: NYC Pride 2026 Reveals Its Full Lineup—Which Event Are You Most Excited For?

Pride Isn’t Just a Party—and That’s Okay

It’s easy to think of Pride as joy—and it is. It should be.

But it’s also grief. And anger. And remembering people who should still be here.

GAG doesn’t take away from the celebration. If anything, they deepen it.

They remind us that visibility isn’t just about being seen—it’s about being protected, valued, and safe.

What They Carry Into the March

As Gays Against Guns steps into the role of Grand Marshal, they’re not just leading a parade. They’re carrying names, stories, and a very clear message: that Pride still has work to do.

And maybe that’s what makes this year feel different.

Not heavier—just more honest.