NYC Politics Just Got Gayer: Twink Challenges Kennedy

Jack Schlossberg Just Met His Match — And Queer Voters Are Here For The Twink Revolution

Jack Schlossberg has spent the last year as politics’ favorite chaotic thirst trap — the dynastic, shirtless Kennedy cousin who trolls RFK Jr., spars with Ryan Murphy, and attracts gay Twitter like a porchlight attracts moths. But in New York’s suddenly wide-open congressional race to replace Rep. Jerry Nadler, the crown prince of Camelot may have finally met his match.

Because there is a new demon twink in town, and unlike Schlossberg, this one is actually queer.

Cameron Kasky — Parkland survivor, activist, co-founder of March for Our Lives, and bona fide leftist firebrand — has officially launched his campaign for New York’s 12th Congressional District. And within minutes, queer corners of the internet went from “Who is this?” to “Oh, we’re swooning.”

It’s not just that Kasky is young (25), politically sharp, or unexpectedly pretty in the way that makes queer voters whisper “problematic but correct.” It’s that his launch video landed with the kind of ideological punch progressives haven’t felt in years. While other candidates cautiously position themselves as “Nadler-style progressives,” Kasky is out here swinging like he’s ready to occupy the subway system and turn Midtown into a worker-owned co-op.

“I’m running for Congress because there’s no real path forward for most Americans,” he says in the video, walking out of the subway in norm-core business casual — the modern uniform of leftist insurgency. He ticks off the realities so many New Yorkers already live: rent devouring paychecks, healthcare unaffordable, billionaires insisting social housing is a fantasy while funding mass surveillance and foreign violence. His pitch: stop pretending radical compassion is radical at all.

And queer voters noticed. Hard.

This district, after all, includes Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, and Midtown — neighborhoods soaked in queer political history and not shy about loving a candidate with a little sparkle and a lot of conviction. Nadler, who has represented these enclaves for three decades, fought fiercely for LGBTQ+ rights and shepherded same-sex marriage into federal law. Anyone replacing him isn’t just running for Congress; they’re running to inherit a legacy of queer protection and progressive fire.

Enter Kasky — young, queer, unapologetically leftist, and already adored by a subsection of LGBTQ+ voters who treat politics like drag competitions: charisma, uniqueness, nerve, talent…and vibes.

By contrast, Schlossberg has been playing a different game. His viral fame comes not from policies but from personality — chaotic Instagram videos, shirtless beach clips, and savage commentary about his disgraced cousin RFK Jr. He’s Kennedy royalty running with an actual Camelot-era slogan: “Let’s Back Jack!” He’s handsome, funny, and extremely online — the kind of candidate who writes “pervert” under Ryan Murphy’s cape photo and calls it a day.

But here’s the problem: Schlossberg is straight. Very straight, as he made clear to Maureen Dowd. And while straight men are technically allowed to run for office, queer voters have grown increasingly skeptical of candidates who think progressive branding and pretty cheekbones substitute for lived experience and policy commitments.

So when Kasky walked in — young, queer, loud, and running on a platform that sounds like it was drafted in a Brooklyn co-op during a rent strike — the internet exclaimed, “Oh. We have options.”

That doesn’t guarantee victory. Far from it. NY-12 is one of the wealthiest, most establishment-friendly districts in the country. It is home to multiple Fortune 500 headquarters, deep pockets, and voters who still own actual newspapers. There could be a dozen candidates on the ballot by June. It’s a political jungle gym: messy, expensive, and rarely kind to 25-year-old insurgents.

But what Kasky brings is energy — something Democrats desperately need. He’s speaking to working-class frustration instead of dancing around it. He’s speaking to queer voters without pandering. And he’s speaking to young people who see a political system designed to ignore them.

Meanwhile, Schlossberg’s greatest political accomplishment is still “being a Kennedy with WiFi.”

The truth is this: queer voters in New York love a little chaos, but they love conviction more. Schlossberg is gorgeous. He’s funny. He’s occasionally unhinged in delightful ways. But Kasky is offering something deeper — a sense of political possibility wrapped in charisma and leftist sass.

A twink with a platform is a dangerous thing.



A twink with a platform and a campaign is something Washington should fear.

And as this race heats up, it’s clear the queers have a new crush — and this one comes with policy proposals instead of thirst traps.

Rob Shuter is a celebrity journalist, talk-show host, and former publicist

He is the author of The 4 Word Answer, a bestselling self-help book that blends Hollywood insight with deeply personal breakthroughs. Rob hosts Naughty But Nice with Rob, a Top-20 iTunes entertainment podcast, and previously served as the only dedicated entertainment columnist at The Huffington Post.

Rob’s latest exclusives and insider reporting can be found at .

His forthcoming novel, It Started With A Whisper, is now available for pre-order