NYC’s Barracuda Celebrates 25 Years With A Massive Bash This September

In New York City nightlife, nightlife spaces sometimes open and close as quick as taxis fly by them, but in the galaxy of Big Apple nightlife spaces, there is only one Barracuda. On September 26th, the legendary Chelsea nightlife locale will commemorate twenty-five years with a gigantic (and star-studded) celebration.

Produced and hosted by fellow New York City nightlife legend Sherry Vine, the evening will showcase many of the performers that helped put Barracuda on the map as one of the premier spaces in LGBTQ nightlife in Manhattan. Everyone from Candis Cayne, Jackie Beat, Shasta Cola, Shequida, and Tina Burner will be appearing, with performances by the queens that Barracuda helped make superstars throughout the evening. The night will also pay homage to two queens who we lost before their time; legendary New York City drag performer Sweetie (lost to cancer at 51 in 2017) and multi-faceted performer Mona Foot (lost to the coronavirus at age 50 in 2020).

Opening in 1995 by best friends Bob Pontarelli and the late Stephen Heighton (also behind Crowbar on Avenue B and Industry in Hell’s Kitchen among others), Barracuda combined an intimate vibe, killer cocktails, and a prime location in the burgeoning Chelsea neighborhood to become the most honored bar in New York City. Barracuda has been named Best Bar by New York Magazine, NY Press and HX Magazine, and has been featured in both the New York Times and the New York Daily News. If you open up must-read NYC columns like Page Six or New York Magazine’s Daily Intelligencer column, you frequently will read a dishy piece about what happened the night before at Barracuda.

Barracuda’s 25th Anniversary Celebration takes place on Sunday September 26th from 7pm to 12am at 275 W 22nd St.

For more information on Barracuda’s 25th Anniversary Celebration, visit Facebook.com/BarracudaLounge and Twitter.com/BarracudaLounge