Nyle DiMarco Rocks a Mullet & Adorably Dances to Mariah Carey: Watch

Nyle DiMarco is that irresistible combination of cute, sweet and sexy which has made him one of the more popular men we’ve profiled at Instinct Magazine over the years.

The former America’s Next Top Model winner continued with that tradition of keeping our attention in his latest Instagram video posted on Christmas Day.

He shared a clip of him dancing around to a live version of Mariah Carey‘s classic holiday jam “All I Want For Christmas” while rocking a very sleek mullet. The Long Island native’s track hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for a second year in a row earlier this month. It’s her 19th song to reach the chart’s pole position over her decorated 30-year career.

Nyle also sported a sweet holiday vest with his bulging arms and chest hair exposed for the world to enjoy. At one point he flexed his biceps and gave one of them a kiss during the fun footage.

“Wow I never thought I’d love mullets but here I am!,” LOGO Live host Johnny Sibilly wrote in the comments section. Others spoke similarly about his retro haircut as they couldn’t believe how good it looked on the model/actor/activist.

We were treated to a ton of man candy on Christmas besides what Nyle offered up. Chris Hemsworth‘s wife Elsa Pataky was kind enough to post this lovely photo above of him flexing in an outfit that left little to the imagination.

Nyle has had a pretty fantastic 2020 given how crazy the world has been with the Coronavirus pandemic. He stepped behind the camera as an executive producer of the Netflix show Deaf U, a docusoap on Netflix that chronicled the lives of several students who attend Gallaudet University, a private college catering to the deaf and hard of hearing.

And stay tuned because there’s much more to come from this studly 31-year-old. He’s adding on to his EP credits in an upcoming NBC show inspired by his life called Look At Me.

Per Variety: “Written by Tom Donnelly and Josh Oppenheimer (Conan the Barbarian), Look At Me is an ensemble drama about a multi-generational deaf family, living under one roof, and their hearing daughter-in-law and granddaughter who move in after a change in their circumstances.”