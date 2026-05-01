OF Faces a New Era as Creators Warn It’s Too Crowded

OF once carried a certain fantasy.

For many people online, it represented freedom: set your own schedule, make money on your own terms, build an audience, skip the gatekeepers. During its boom years, the platform became the go-to example of how creators could turn attention into income.

But the internet moves fast, and creator economies rarely stay golden forever.

Now, some people inside the space are saying what many have quietly suspected for a while: OnlyFans is still massive, but it is no longer the easy-money (relatively speaking) opportunity it once seemed to be.

One creator recently put it in very blunt terms.

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“The Gold Rush Days Are Over”

Adult content creator Josh Bigosh (@beefyotter) posted a TikTok video sharing his thoughts on where the platform stands today.

Talking casually from his car—a setting that somehow feels mandatory for honest internet confessions—he said, “The OF gold rush days are over.”

He went on to say it feels like “everybody and their situationship” has joined the platform, suggesting that the market has become packed with creators all competing for the same subscribers.

It was funny, sharp, and honest in the way only creators talking to other creators can be.

Then he pointed to another reality: users now have endless free options elsewhere.

When Free Content Changes Everything

One of the biggest challenges for subscription platforms is simple: people love free things. That is where X comes in.

The platform formerly known as Twitter has become a major place for adult creators to promote themselves, share previews, or in some cases post content openly. If someone can scroll and see a constant stream of explicit material without paying, it naturally changes how willing they are to subscribe somewhere else.

Bigosh joked that X’s algorithm can become a little too good at recommending suggestive content based on what users engage with. And honestly, many internet users know exactly what he means.

The result is a new dynamic where X can work as both a marketing tool and a competitor to paid platforms.

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Why OF Feels More Competitive Now

OnlyFans still has a huge audience, but the environment has changed.

In the earlier boom period, there were fewer creators, less competition, and more curiosity from consumers. That combination created opportunity.

Now, there are more creators than ever. Models, influencers, fitness personalities, reality stars, niche creators, couples, throuples, and celebrities have all entered the space.

When celebrities join, they often arrive with millions of followers and instant media attention. Smaller creators then have to work harder to stand out.

That does not mean success is impossible—it just means success usually takes more effort, consistency, and marketing than people assume.

Creators Are Building Beyond One App

Because of that, many creators are no longer relying on OF alone. Instead, they are spreading their presence across platforms. In other words, creators are treating themselves like businesses now.

Being attractive or entertaining may get attention, but staying profitable often requires strategy.

Even OnlyFans Knows It Needs to Evolve

OnlyFans has also made moves to broaden its image.

The company launched OFTV, a safer-for-work streaming platform featuring creator-led original content. It signals that the brand understands it may need to be more than one thing long-term.

That does not mean adult creators are being pushed aside. It simply suggests the company sees value in expanding into mainstream creator entertainment too. And that mirrors what many creators are already doing themselves.

So, Is OF Still Worth It?

For some people, absolutely.

Many creators still make strong incomes, build loyal audiences, and use the platform successfully. But the days of casually signing up and expecting instant money appear far less common than internet myths suggest.

The current reality is more crowded, more competitive, and more professionalized.

The Bottom Line

OnlyFans is still a major player, but it is no longer a guaranteed shortcut.

The gold rush mentality may be fading, replaced by something more realistic: hard work, branding, consistency, and diversification.

Or to put it simply—if you’re joining OF in 2026, bring a plan, not just a ring light.