Oh, to be a Janitor at Las Encinas…

Carlos Montero and Dario Madrona’s Spanish teen-drama Elite has quickly become my favorite show on Netflix. Last week, season five debuted in full, and saw another semester at prestigious school Las Encinas unfold with more drama, sex, death, drug use, lies, plot twists, backstabbing and even more sex than should be allowed in an 8-episode season. The best part is, no matter where you find your sexual orientation, Elite has enough heterosexual, bisexual and homosexual smashing for everyone. (Although, it’s main focus is male on male.)

If I could travel in time and reinvent my life, I would make myself much younger and richer only so that I could be a student at Las Encinas. I would whore away my years at the school because, honestly, every single student is absolutely dashing. The casting directors for Elite need a good handshake or handjob. Even the background extras of fellow students and bar patrons could come out of the show as professional models.

I’ve compiled a list of the hottest male cast members below, both on the main roster and supporting characters. But you should really check out all five seasons of Elite on Netflix. It’s a great show, and season 6 is gearing up to start filming any month now.

**As with all my lists, placement is based on the numbers of episodes each actor has appeared in – not my personal tastes in men. My personal tastes being… well… everything.

1. Itzan Escamilla as Samuel

2. Omar Ayuso as Omar

3. Miguel Bernardeau as Guzman

4. Aron Piper as Ander

5. Alvaro Rico as Polo

6. Ruben Martinez as Teo

7. Jorse Lopez as Valerio

8. Manu Rios as Patrick

9. Diego Martin as Benjamin

10. Andres Velencoso as Armando

11. Andre Lamoglia as Ivan (my personal favorite…)

12. Carloto Cotta as Cruz

13. Jorge Suquet as Martin

14. Adam Nourou as Bilal

15. Miguel Herran as Christian

Find all seasons of Elite on Netflix, as well as several short character spin-offs.