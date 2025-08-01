Olympic Star Paul Poirier Gets Engaged to Longtime Partner Kevin

It’s official: Team Poirier just added a new member! Olympic ice dancer and four-time world champion Paul Poirier has announced his engagement to his longtime boyfriend, Kevin, and the excitement is palpable.

On July 29, Paul posted the news on Instagram with his signature humility and charm, writing, “We did a thing (he said yes).” Simple, sweet, and exactly the kind of casual announcement that matches the understated nature of their relationship. Alongside the caption, the couple shared a selfie that could melt any heart: Kevin, arms wrapped around Paul, both flashing the glint of their engagement rings.

Kevin wasn’t about to be outdone by the love-fest on Paul’s account. He also shared the news with his own Instagram post, complete with the caption “new bling” and a dapper selfie that proves the couple’s matching charm extends to their style, too.

A Low-Key Proposal, but the Love is Anything But Subtle

In an age where proposals can sometimes feel like the production values of a Hollywood movie, Paul Poirier’s engagement went for the low-key route—and honestly, we are here for it. “It was a very casual proposal at home during our evening routine,” Paul shared with Outsports. “It was really nice to share that quiet moment together, and then to share the news with our families and closest friends. We’re both very excited!”

No huge stadium reveal or press conference here—just two people who found something special in each other and wanted to keep the moment personal. And considering Paul is an admitted introvert, that “quiet moment” is a perfect fit for his personality. This wasn’t about flash or fanfare. This was about love in its truest, most intimate form.

Living Authentically, Loving Loudly

It’s not every day you get to witness an athlete on the global stage who doesn’t shy away from who they are, but Paul Poirier has long been a beacon of authenticity. After coming out in 2021 ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, he has used his platform to show LGBTQ+ athletes that they too can thrive at the highest levels of sport.

But it wasn't just about his athletic career. When Paul spoke to Outsports about his engagement, he emphasized how deeply personal the moment was, capturing the essence of a man who's never been in it for the spotlight—only for the joy of living authentically.

Looking Ahead: What’s Next for Team Poirier?

While we’re all still swooning over the proposal, the future is bright for Paul, Kevin, and their shared journey. As one of the most successful ice dance teams in the world, Paul and his ice dance partner Piper Gilles are already preparing for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. But now, there’s an extra layer of joy: Paul has someone by his side, not just for training sessions and medal ceremonies, but for the everyday moments too.

A wedding date hasn’t been set yet, and honestly, with their humble and private vibe, we’re not expecting an extravagant ceremony. Whatever the day looks like, we’ll be rooting for them just like we root for every underdog who dares to be themselves.

Paul and Kevin’s engagement is the kind of story we need more of: genuine, simple, and full of heart. As Paul continues to be a role model for countless queer athletes out there, we can’t wait to see what’s next for this beautiful couple—and what they do next together.

So here’s to Paul and Kevin: may your love always be as sweet and simple as the proposal itself, and may your future together be as bright as the Olympic gold medals in your future.