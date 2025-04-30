From the Makers of ‘Élite’ Comes ‘Olympo’: Horny, High-Stakes, and Hot

It’s a universal truth that if you put a bunch of genetically blessed twenty-somethings in a high-pressure, emotionally unstable environment—preferably shirtless and under fluorescent locker room lighting—gay people will tune in. Netflix seems to know this. In fact, they’ve practically built a business model around it. Enter OlympoSpor, the streamer’s latest Spanish-language young adult series that’s already setting off alarms in queer group chats and lighting up TikTok thirst traps like a Pride parade in Madrid.

Advertisement

Brought to you by the scandalous masterminds behind Élite (yes, that show that made private school uniforms gay again), Olympo trades in the prep school drama for sweat-drenched, endorphin-fueled intensity. The setting? A high-performance training center in the picturesque Pyrenees, where ambition is currency and shirts are apparently optional. It’s like Fame, if Fame had more homoerotic stair climbs and fewer leg warmers.

RELATED: Olympo: Netflix’s Next Addictive Spanish-Language Drama

The drama orbits around Amaia, captain of Spain’s national artistic swimming team—a sport that, for the record, is already gayer than a RuPaul roast hosted in a bathhouse. Amaia is every gay’s favorite type: disciplined to the point of self-destruction, emotionally constipated, and desperately trying not to unravel when her best friend Núria starts eclipsing her. Cue suspicion, spiraling, and what the teaser hints could be either sabotage, romance, or the perfect enemies-to-lovers arc. We’re watching.

Advertisement

Now, let’s talk about that teaser. There’s no dialogue, no plot spoilers, just glistening torsos scaling a literal human pyramid in what can only be described as a homoerotic fever dream choreographed by a sadistic P.E. teacher with a God complex. Honestly, if the Olympics looked like this, we’d all have NBC subscriptions.

The show’s creators—Jan Matheu, Laia Foguet, and Ibai Abad—have promised a mix of drama and thriller, which we all know is code for “everyone will have secrets, and some of them will be queer.” If Élite taught us anything, it’s that Spanish teens are physically incapable of minding their own business, and Olympo seems to take that chaotic energy to new, six-packed heights.

Advertisement

The cast is stacked (literally and figuratively) with rising Spanish talent: Clara Galle, Nira Osahia, Agustín Della Corte, Nuno Gallego, María Romanillos, Martí Cordero, Juan Perales, Andy Duato and Najwa Khliwa. If those names don’t mean much to you yet, just give it a week. Your Tumblr dashboard is about to become a shrine.

Bastidores de ‘OLYMPO’, nova série espanhola da Netflix. pic.twitter.com/52dJfnSioz — CINEMA 505 (@CINEMA505) February 2, 2025

And let’s not pretend this isn’t timing. June 20? Right in the middle of Pride Month? Netflix didn’t just circle that date—they winked at it, did a death drop, and whispered “you’re welcome.” Olympo is arriving just in time to remind queer audiences that drama, ambition, and a touch of moral ambiguity are very much in season.

Advertisement

So prepare yourself. Charge your phone. Clear your calendar. Hydrate. Because Olympo isn’t just aiming to entertain—it’s coming for your entire gay soul.

Are you ready to be emotionally compromised by synchronized swimmers and morally flexible athletes?

Source: Olympo.Netflix