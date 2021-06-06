One Person Can Make Change As Students & Teachers Join Reality Check

Do clothes have a gender? Well, check your HR handbook and your company’s style guide when it comes to what is acceptable or not for each of the binary sexes/gender or has your corporation advanced? I know that the college I work at, women can wear skirts and sandals in the summer time, but men are prohibited from wearing shorts or sandals. Did someone who does NOT live in Florida write those guidelines? Thank goodness for being able to work from home where underwear is often overlooked in the AM steps to get ready for work.

But when it comes to schools, elementary, middle school, high school, and even colleges, there seems to be a clothing policy at every institution. Some are not enforced and some go as far as having mandatory uniforms and clothes that must be bought specifically to attend. Hair styles are even part of the regulation.

Who’s going to rock the boat if they do not agree with such rules? There have been many that have bucked the system, but this is the most recent one and the teachers are showing their support, and their legs.

Mikel Gómez, 15, was kicked out of school and forced to see a psychologist after he chose to wear a skirt in order to promote gender nonconformity. Gómez made a TikTok video describing the incident and has been watched by more than 2 million viewers.

A math teacher at the school, Jose Piñas started wearing a skirt to work to show his solidarity with his Gómez. Now, more male teachers and students in Spain have been coming to class in skirts to show their support for the expelled student.

#ClothesHaveNoGender and #LaRopaNoTieneGenero have been trending on Twitter. Piñas elaborated on why he found this to be a worthy cause to support. On social media he stated, “20 years ago I suffered persecution and insults for my sexual orientation in the institute where I am now a teacher.”

Hace 20años sufrí persecución e insultos xmi orientación sexual en el instituto en el q ahora soy profesor, muchs profes, miraron para otro lado. Quiero unirme a la causa del alumno, Mikel, q ha sido expulsado y enviado al psicólogo por ir a clase con falda. #LaRopaNoTieneGenero pic.twitter.com/5PEN9vityY — Jose Piñas (@joxepinas) November 9, 2020

Gómez was expelled last November, but the representation of his fight continues. In May, Publico.es reports:

For six months, the students of the Johan Carballeira Institute of Secondary Education (IES) , in the Pontevedra town of Bueu, have come to the center every 4th of every month, all dressed in skirts. The statement, thus told, would seem that it does not contain any news. But it happens that the language we use is still weighed down by years of heteropatriarchy. Like girls, male students, and people who do not fall into either of these two categories also wear skirts. – publico.es

Through the month of May, two male teachers at a different school decided to wear a skirt to school every day in May to show their support for a students that was bullied with homophobic slurs.

All of these acts combined have lead to establishing a nationwide movement toward tolerance in Spain.

Here’s some final words on the subject:

“A school that educates with respect, diversity, co-education and tolerance,” said Velúquez on April 29. “Dress how you want! We join the campaign #clotheshavenogender.”

Teachers all over Spain wear skirts to teach. A gesture that has made our hair stand on end. Fostering respect among students is the main objective of these actions and ending the absurd thought that clothing has gender #LaRopaNoTieneGenero

Sources: NYPost.com , publico.es