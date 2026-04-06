OnlyFans Pays Off: Olympic Athlete Quits Team to Go All In

Hold onto your seats, because this one’s about to get hot. OnlyFans has become a surprising source of income for Olympian Klass Francisks Rozentals, the 20-year-old athlete making waves in a way we’ve never seen before—and not just in the water. After launching his sizzling subscription page, Klass has made a bold move: he’s left Team GB to compete for Latvia, his family’s homeland. Why? Because when your dream is bigger than your bank account, sometimes you’ve gotta take things into your own hands—and trust us, he’s doing it right.

If you thought Olympic athletes only got their funding from sponsorships, you’re in for a shock. Klass is here to tell you how he’s funding his Olympic dream by stripping down for a whole new audience—and we’re here for it.

From Team GB to Latvia: When Side Hustles Turn to Olympic Gold

In case you’ve been living under a rock, let’s set the scene. Klass’s older brother, Kurts Adams Rozentals, made headlines last year after being suspended by Paddle UK for his explicit content on OnlyFans. It wasn’t just a one-time mistake—Kurts earned a jaw-dropping $130,000 in just a few months, compared to the measly $21,000 annual grant from Paddle UK. And don’t even get us started on the fact that his Olympic dreams were basically put on ice because of a well-placed video.

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Enter Klass, the younger, hotter, and equally determined brother. Seeing the financial reward and the freedom to train on his terms, Klass followed in Kurts’ footsteps and launched his own page. But unlike his brother’s explicit approach, Klass is all about teasing us with those abs and biceps. “I always film shirtless,” he admits. “Otherwise, I won’t get any views.” And you know what? Who can blame him when he looks like that?

With that body, who wouldn’t want to subscribe?

OnlyFans: The New Gold Medal of Funding for Athletes

Let’s talk numbers for a sec—because, let’s face it, we all want to know how much a ripped Olympic hopeful like Klass can rake in. For a canoe slalom athlete, the four-year cycle leading up to the Olympics can cost anywhere from £100,000 to £180,000. Yes, really. That’s more than most of us earn in a lifetime, and that’s just to compete. So, Klass and Kurts aren’t just flexing their muscles for fun—they’re investing in their future, one OnlyFans subscription at a time.

But here’s where it gets real: The system isn’t built for athletes to make ends meet. While Olympic bodies hand out tiny stipends, the athletes are left to fend for themselves. And let’s be clear: Bartending and construction work aren’t exactly cutting it when you’ve got grueling training schedules to follow. Klass himself said, “I tried bartending and construction work, but I never had the time to train to compete.” So he decided to take things off the shelf (literally) and show off what was going to pay his way to the Olympics.

Leave It to Them to Make a Splash (In and Out of the Water)

Klass and Kurts may be paddling to the 2028 Olympics in L.A., but they’re making sure they’re stirring up something much more interesting than just water. With a body like that, you’d think their OnlyFans content would be taking over the world—and it is. In an interview, Klass revealed, “This is my life now and this is my dream—the Olympics. And I wouldn’t want it any other way.” Of course, he’s still going to get us all hot under the collar in the process, and we can’t be mad at that.

“I started my page to fund my sports career after dedicating my life to it,” he continued. “But I received so much backlash…” Classic, right? Someone’s always got an opinion when someone is just trying to live their best life—and look this good doing it. But Klass isn’t backing down. He’s saying what we’re all thinking: “Either pay athletes reasonable salaries, or let them fund themselves however they can. It’s their choice.” Preach, Klass.

Brothers Who Bare It All… Together?

Okay, let’s talk family dynamics because wow. The Rozentals brothers are clearly as comfortable in their own skin as they are in the water. Their mother’s reaction to catching Kurts filming in his Calvins? Let’s just say it was an unforgettable moment in family history. Klass has said that his mother—who worked tirelessly to help support his sporting dreams—was the ultimate inspiration for his “do whatever it takes” mentality. And who’s going to argue with that logic?

In fact, Klass has said that watching his mom’s strength and resilience as a role model is part of the reason he’s so committed to making it happen. So, while we’re here thirsting over him, let’s not forget the lessons behind all of this: Do what it takes, go after your dreams, and if you’ve got the abs, put them on display.

Olympic Gold, With a Side of Sizzle

So, what’s next for these two brothers who are definitely making waves in both the sports world and the OnlyFans world? You can bet we’ll be watching closely, though we may need a fan to cool off after that Instagram post. Whether they’re shirtless, in the water, or just hustling to fund their Olympic dreams, Klass and Kurts are proving that they’ll stop at nothing to get to the finish line.

And if we happen to follow along with every shirtless video on their OnlyFans page? Well, that’s just the price of admission to watch greatness unfold—one ab at a time.

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Source: Outsports