OnlyFans Star Tate Hoskins Asks His Mom to Rate His Hot Collabs

In a world where OnlyFans stars are often seen as distant figures behind their screens, Tate Hoskins has found a way to humanize the adult content industry—by introducing his mom. Yes, you read that correctly. OnlyFans’ star Tate Hoskins just made a TikTok video called “Mom rates my collabs,” where he shows his mom pictures of the hot men he’s filmed with and asks her to rate their attractiveness on a scale from one to ten. But instead of the cringy awkwardness you might expect, the result is surprisingly heartwarming and, dare we say, deeply relatable.

“Like Mother, Like Son”

We’ve all seen viral videos where moms get a little… awkward about their kids’ careers—especially when it comes to adult content. But Hoskins’ mom? She’s the ultimate surprise. The video kicks off with a picture of a “Seattle Dad” (aka a bear with a shirt off). His mom doesn’t miss a beat. “I think he is hot. I put him at eight. I love the hairy chest and I love the thick look,” she says, much to her son’s amusement. Tate quips, “Like mother, like son.”

It’s a perfect opener—casual, funny, and giving us an immediate peek into this mom’s unfiltered, but surprisingly supportive, vibe.

The Moment We’ve All Been Waiting For: Noah Way Babe

But then, things take a twist. Enter Noah Way Babe, a model who describes himself as a “trans twink.” Tate cheekily asks his mom what she thinks of Noah, and she immediately gives him a nine. “Just love the facial features, the hair. He looks like an angel,” she says, her voice soft and sincere.

Tate, ever the educator, gently nudges his mom, asking if she knows what “trans” means. When she admits she doesn’t, he takes a moment to explain. “So Noah was assigned female at birth and later transitioned into who he really is, which is this beautiful angel of a human being.”

Now, here’s where we were really bracing ourselves for something awkward or out of touch. But instead, Tate’s mom reacts with nothing but admiration. “Oh my god, he is so good looking. Daggone,” she says, unphased and genuinely appreciative.

This, dear reader, is the moment we collectively sigh with relief. Not only is Tate’s mom open-minded, but she also genuinely appreciates Noah’s beauty. There’s no hesitation, no awkwardness. Just the love of a mom seeing someone for exactly who they are.

The Iconic 10/10

But we’re not done yet. The video’s final rating goes to Jax, another OnlyFans model Tate has filmed with. Tate’s mom, clearly a connoisseur of good-looking men, doesn’t hold back. “Oh my god, he is a 10. Let me get these glasses a little closer,” she says, practically swooning. “He is sexy. I dated a guy just like that. Looked just like him in high school. And he was an ass.”

Hold up. She dated a guy who looked like Jax? Is this mom secretly a legend in the making? Yes. Yes, she is.

And Then, The Moment That’ll Make You Melt

The final question of the video is a real heart-melter: Tate asks his mom what she thinks about his career in adult films. Her response is as sweet and supportive as it gets.

“I think that it’s awesome that you’ve done this because how you used to look at yourself and think that you are ugly, that nobody wanted you,” she says. “And now, since people have told you how beautiful and how great you are, I mean, you couldn’t ask for a better career. You’re living the life.”

There it is. The warmth. The motherly love. The deep, unconditional acceptance of her son’s journey.

Conclusion: A Moment of True Progress

Tate Hoskins’ TikTok video is more than just a viral moment—it’s a testament to how far we’ve come in terms of acceptance, love, and understanding. Yes, we’re laughing along with the jokes about the “hot” men and the playful ratings, but at its heart, this is a video about growth. It’s about Tate’s own personal journey from feeling unloved and ugly to embracing his beauty in the adult film industry—and it’s about a mother who, despite her past, now supports him fully.

This isn’t just a fun TikTok video—it’s a moment that shows how genuine acceptance, even from a parent who might not have always been on the same page, can be transformative.

And, to be real, we’re all here for a mom who knows how to give a solid 10/10 rating.