Orlando Bloom Gets Ripped, Cut, and Candid for ‘The Cut’

TRIGGER WARNING: Talks of diet, body image, and weight.

Newly single Orlando Bloom is stepping back into the spotlight — and into the boxing ring — with his new film The Cut. And yes, the title is very on brand: Bloom got seriously cut for this one, dropping thirty pounds to play a boxer obsessed with redemption.

In the film, Bloom’s character is a former champion clawing his way back from a career-ending defeat. But don’t expect a typical sports flick with a triumphant slow-mo knockout at the end. Instead, The Cut dives deep into the process — the sweat, the sacrifice, and, apparently, the cucumbers.

Speaking exclusively to People, Bloom revealed just how intense his physical transformation was — and he’s not sugar-coating it (literally).

“What I hadn’t expected and was surprised by was the mental toll that this kind of intense discipline takes,” he shared. “The paranoia and anxiety were very real and disturbing, caused by the lack of sleep — turns out you can’t sleep when you’re hungry!”

The actor — who had a team of professionals, trainers, and nutritionists guiding him — wasn’t just counting calories; he was counting sips of water. Yes, in order to hit his lowest fighting weight for the film’s final scenes, Bloom had to restrict water intake, too. The result? “Obsessive thoughts of food, dreaming of what I could eat when finally off a diet of tuna and cucumber.”

Director Sean Ellis and writer Justin Bull weren’t interested in making just another boxing film. This one’s more intimate, more psychological — less about the “big fight” and more about the bigger picture. Caitríona Balfe and John Turturro round out the cast, and the film had its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

Ellis hopes the ending hits audiences in a different way. “I hope that audiences find the film’s conclusion to be cathartic, proving that the journey toward self-understanding and learning to ask for help is more important than any external victory,” he said.

And while Bloom may have gone to extremes to embody the role — battling hunger pangs, pushing through grueling training, and resisting every carb in a 10-mile radius — it’s not about glamorizing the grind. If anything, he’s clear: this level of physical transformation is not for everyone.

@menshealthuk Ahead of his new movie ‘The Cut’ @orlandobloom spoke to MH about how putting your body through a tough transformation impinges on all aspects of your life and can potentially have consequences for your family too. ♬ original sound – Men’s Health UK

Still, there’s no denying Bloom brings the heat. Ripped, disciplined, and serving boxer realness, The Cut is shaping up to be both a knockout drama and an intimate portrait of redemption.

Watch The Cut in theaters September 5.

