Yeehaw, gays and theys—your favorite masked country crooner, Broadway heartthrob, and all-around dreamy enigma Orville Peck is back in the saddle with a little something to make this Pride month extra spicy. And no, it’s not just his soulful twang or cowboy swagger—we’re talkin’ a limited-edition 2025 Pride tee that has us all fanning ourselves and reaching for our wallets.

Photo Credit: @orvillepeck

The new tee features @loudermilk’s iconic Paper Magazine shot, which has already achieved thirst trap status. Picture this: Orville in nothing but his signature mask, cowboy hat, boots, and—wait for it—a strategically placed balloon pistol. That’s right. No shirt, no pants, just vibes. And a healthy dose of “giddy-up, daddy.”

If you’ve ever wanted to strut around your apartment with Orville Peck in his cowboy birthday suit, congratulations: this is your moment. The 2025 Pride Tee, now available for pre-order on Orville’s website, features the sexy cowboy-birthday suit shot on the shirt. You’ll be walking your dog, doing laundry, and scrolling dating apps with a literal icon on your chest.

Oh, and it’s not just a look—it’s a moment. Orville is currently serving full fantasy on Broadway as The Emcee in the revival of Cabaret, opposite the dazzling Eva Noblezada. Let’s just say, the theater kids and the rodeo gays are finally in their joint slay era.

Photo Credit: @orvillepeck and @kitkatclubnyc

But wait—there’s more. Orville is taking his masked magic on the road for a short but sweet Pride-infused tour this summer. Mark your calendars, cowpokes:

June 5 – Boston Symphony Hall (Boston Pops Pride Night)

July 27 – Stern Grove Festival, San Francisco

August 2 – Thing Music Festival, Carnation, WA

So whether you’re two-stepping under the stars, belting show tunes in a theater seat, or just drooling over your new favorite t-shirt in your kitchen, Orville’s got you covered—well, barely.

Order now, because this tee ships mid-June and you know it’s going to sell out faster than you can say “Y’all means all.”

Saddle up and show your pride—Orville style.