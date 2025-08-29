The countdown to Street Fighter is on, and honestly? The cast knows exactly what the gays want. Forget trailers and posters—Noah Centineo and Orville Peck have been serving us shirtless, blonde thirst traps that feel like bonus rounds made just for us.

Photo Credit: @orvillepeck

It all started when Noah dropped a post-gym selfie that screamed “Ken Adams energy”—sweaty, golden, and gym-toned to perfection. But then came Orville Peck, who upped the ante with a behind-the-scenes carousel from set. Fresh off his turn as the Emcee in Cabaret, Peck decided to let the world know he’s not just here to sing—he’s here to slay.

One photo in particular had everyone gagging: a close-up selfie of Peck, shirtless, his blonde mane unbraided and draped across his shoulders. His pecs? Carved. His nipples? Perky, proud, and practically in 4K. The whole thing was immaculate—equal parts cowboy fantasy and comic-book villain thirst trap. It was the kind of selfie that deserves its own slow clap.

Photo Credit: @orvillepeck

But Orville didn’t stop there. Another photo showed him cozied up with fellow blondie Noah Centineo and actress Mel Jarnson. Captioned “Blonde boy things,” the snap felt like a wink at the fandom. Seeing Ken and Vega chilling together off-set? That’s the crossover we didn’t know we needed.

Photo Credit: @orvillepeck

And let’s not forget—this isn’t just Peck being hot (though, mission accomplished). This marks his feature film debut, and he’s doing it as Vega, the masked, claw-wielding, leather-clad heartthrob of the franchise. Vega has always been one of Street Fighter’s most flamboyant icons, and honestly, casting Orville feels like destiny. From Cabaret’s Emcee to Vega, both roles thrive on mystery, masks, and the kind of stage presence that leaves you breathless.

Photo Credit: @orvillepeck

He’s also not stepping into the ring alone. This reboot has a stacked cast: Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns, Andrew Koji—the kind of lineup that makes your popcorn bucket shake. But let’s be real—between Noah’s gym-thirst Ken selfie and Orville’s pec-forward Vega reveal, we already know who’s winning the gay vote.

And the best part? The chemistry. Those behind-the-scenes smiles and playful shots prove the cast isn’t just working together—they’re vibing. And maybe that’s the real knockout. Because when you’ve got an ensemble that actually enjoys each other, that energy bleeds onto the screen. Maybe that’s a sign that Street Fighter isn’t just going to look hot—it’s going to hit hard.

Until then, we’ll be replaying those shirtless snaps, zooming in on the pecs, and manifesting more “Blonde boy things” from the Street Fighter set. If this is just the teaser, the actual movie might leave us down for the count—in the best way possible.