Street Fighter Just Got Gayer: Orville Peck Joins the Battle in Fringe

Orville Peck, the fringed and famously masked queer cowboy of country music, is stepping into the ring for the upcoming Street Fighter movie—and yes, the gay gods are smiling.

This marks Peck’s feature film debut, and he’s joining a cast that includes Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns, Andrew Koji, and Noah Centineo. It’s less of a fight club, more of a thirst trap with uppercuts. And let’s be real: this is the kind of chaotic, homoerotic ensemble that makes gay Twitter foam at the mouth before the trailer even drops.

Advertisement

Peck—who is openly gay and never shies away from it—is known for blending classic country sounds with queer storytelling and a deeply theatrical persona. His music feels like heartbreak under neon lights, and he’s become a cult icon by doing what few artists dare: wearing a mask, keeping a mystique, and still managing to be completely himself.

RELATED: Orville Peck Redefines the Emcee Role in a Sensational Cabaret Revival

He released his debut album Pony in 2019, followed by Show Pony, Bronco, and most recently Stampede—all delivered with a voice so rich it could turn cowboys vegan. He also brought deliciously dark flair to the role of the Emcee in Broadway’s Cabaret, because of course he did.

Advertisement

The specifics of his Street Fighter role are still under wraps, but let’s be honest: he could play a villain, a fighter, or just smolder in the background while licking his glove and the gays would still show up in full cosplay. If they cast him as a sultry, high-kicking version of Vega? Forget it. The theaters will need mops.

RELATED: Orville Peck Just Dropped a Sexy Cowboy Surprise for Pride

Advertisement

And this casting isn’t just a wink at queer audiences—it’s a loud, fringe-whipping yeehaw of visibility. Peck showing up in one of the most iconic gaming franchises ever is a reminder that queer folks belong anywhere we damn well please—yes, even in a fighting tournament filled with shirtless men, dramatic monologues, and suspiciously well-timed slow-mo.

One thing’s certain: with Orville Peck in the mix, Street Fighter just went full gay rodeo—and we’ll be in the front row in our best mesh tank.

Source: Deadline