Pastor Who Criticized “Heartstopper” Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Crimes

An Ohio pastor has formally admitted guilt in a case involving sexual offenses against a minor, marking a major turning point months after his initial arrest. He originally entered a not guilty plea.

As reported by Fox 19 Now, Silas Shelton was arrested on October 15. Authorities identified him as a resident of Warren County who had been serving as a pastor at Blanchester Community Church. The Wilmington Police Department confirmed his role within the church community at the time of the investigation.

When the former pastor was first taken into custody, he faced multiple serious allegations, including rape, sexual battery, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and gross sexual imposition. These charges set the stage for a case that would later evolve as it moved through the legal system.

Charges Reduced as Court Case Moves Forward

Court records show that on April 20, the former pastor withdrew his earlier plea of not guilty and instead pleaded guilty to three felony counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, along with one misdemeanor count of menacing by stalking. This update was also reported by Fox 19 Now.

Each of the felony charges carries a possible prison sentence ranging from one to five years, while the misdemeanor offense could result in up to 180 days in jail. In addition to any incarceration, the former pastor will be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 22 at 2 p.m., when the court will determine the exact penalties he will face.

Earlier Public Statements Draw Renewed Attention

The case has gained additional scrutiny due to Shelton’s prior public remarks about LGBTQ+ content in schools. In August 2023, he spoke at a Little Miami Local School District board of education meeting, where he objected to the inclusion of Heartstopper, a graphic novel by Alice Oseman that centers on LGBTQ+ characters.

During his comments, the former pastor framed the book as harmful, describing it as a “health risk” and expressing strong opposition to students being exposed to discussions of sexuality. He also referenced concerns about his daughter encountering the book at a school fair and argued that such material should not be made available to children.

In light of the charges he has now admitted to, these earlier statements have taken on a striking and uncomfortable irony. A person who publicly warned about perceived risks to children is now facing legal consequences for actions involving a minor. While the legal proceedings are based strictly on evidence and law, the contrast between his public stance and subsequent admissions has not gone unnoticed.

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Community Impact and Ongoing Proceedings

As the case approaches sentencing, it continues to raise broader concerns about trust and responsibility, particularly for individuals in positions of influence. Religious leaders, educators, and community figures often hold roles that require a high level of accountability, especially when working around young people.

The outcome of Shelton’s sentencing will ultimately be decided in court, but the case has already prompted reflection on how communities evaluate both words and actions.