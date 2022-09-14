Patrick Dempsey Gets a Hair Transformation for New Role

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Patrick Dempsey recently had a hair transformation, and he went from having dark locks to bleaching his hair platinum blond.

The 56-year-old actor stunned people with his new look after he debuted it at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on Friday. Dempsey went blond for his new role as Italian racing driver Piero Taruffi for the upcoming movie ‘Ferrari,’ and he confirmed that he will be sporting it for “a few more months” while filming.

As a result of the actor’s new hair, people on Twitter have been expressing their opinions, and it seems like a lot of them are loving it.

i can’t really explain it but patrick dempsey with blonde hair is doing everything for me like this is sexy pic.twitter.com/T3yhACCkMF — meg 😈 (parody) (@eddieashesbeard) September 10, 2022

I never realised I needed to see Patrick Dempsey blonde. OMG, that man is just 😍🔥 — 𝘈𝘯𝘫𝘢𝘭𝘪 𝘈𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘺 (@durgxnjxli) September 10, 2022

okay gorgeous by taylor swift !! pic.twitter.com/x7qLECHQBD — patrick dempsey thinker 💭 (@paddythinker) September 11, 2022

patrick dempsey aka the most handsome man in the world pic.twitter.com/V9a4h4VPPB — dempseythinker (@dempseythinkerr) September 10, 2022

On Friday, Dempsey was honored as a Disney legend together with former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ co-star Ellen Pompeo, Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, and the late Chadwick Boseman. He also talked about his new hair in an interview with Variety saying,

“I love it, it’s great. It’s fun to do something different.”

However, he admitted that people know him for his dark locks, and that there are some who aren’t exactly fond of his hair transformation.

“Unfortunately, or fortunately, I’m known for my hair. So this really has jacked up a lot of people. They don’t know how to embrace it. Either they love it or they hate it,” the actor stated.

Despite that, Dempsey expressed that:

“Blonds have more fun.”

Moreover, he is starring in the movie ‘Disenchanted,’ which is the long-awaited sequel to Disney’s 2007 film ‘Enchanted,’ and it will initially be released on November 24, 2022.

Meanwhile, his upcoming film ‘Ferrari’ is expected to premiere sometime in 2023.

Source: yahoo.com/lifestyle