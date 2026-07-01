Check Out Paul Anthony Kelly’s Look For AHS Season 13

Paul Anthony Kelly is having one of those years that every actor dreams about. Blink for a second and he’s already booked another major project.

Fresh off his Hollywood breakout role as John F. Kennedy Jr. in Love Story, Paul Anthony Kelly has officially added another huge title to his growing résumé. The rising actor has joined The Housemaid’s Secret, the sequel to the highly anticipated thriller The Housemaid. If the first film already had audiences counting down the days, Kelly’s casting just gave fans another reason to be excited.

And because apparently one major franchise wasn’t enough, Kelly is also heading to American Horror Story.

RELATED: Hottie Paul Anthony Kelly Is Entering ‘The Housemaid’ Universe

One Man, Two Massive Franchises

Just weeks after being announced as one of the newest faces joining American Horror Story Season 13, the actor appeared alongside franchise favorites Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, and Angela Bassett during the 2026 Disney Upfront presentation.

Talk about elite company.

If that wasn’t enough to get people talking, Ryan Murphy Productions then unveiled Kelly’s brand new look for the upcoming season.

Gone was the polished image fans had recently associated with him. In its place? Blonde hair, soft curls, and a completely different vibe that somehow made it look like he’d been living in the American Horror Story universe all along.

Honestly, the man disappears into a role faster than most of us disappear after sending a risky text.

The Ultimate Hollywood Chameleon

Before Love Story, Kelly wasn’t exactly a household name.

Then he stepped into the shoes of JFK Jr., one of America’s most recognizable public figures, and completely disappeared into the performance. Rather than simply resembling the late icon, Kelly captured the confidence, charisma, and effortless polish that made the role feel believable.

Now he’s swapping political royalty for psychological thrillers and supernatural horror.

If that’s not range, what is?

The fact that he can convincingly jump between historical drama, suspense, and horror without feeling out of place is exactly why more and more people are paying attention.

Can We Cast Him in Everything Already?

At this point, Hollywood seems to have figured out what audiences are only just discovering.

The actor doesn’t have a type. He has range. It’s getting to the point where casting directors might as well save time and keep him on speed dial.

And while his upcoming turns in The Housemaid’s Secret and American Horror Story have us counting the days, we’re already thinking a few projects ahead.

Bruce Wayne? Absolutely.

A Gene Kelly biopic? Honestly, why not?

If this whirlwind year has proven anything, it’s that Paul Anthony Kelly isn’t interested in staying in one lane. He’s building a career one wildly different character at a time.

And if Hollywood keeps calling, we certainly won’t be complaining.