When Paul Mescal talks, everyone gets hooked!

In an exclusive interview with Attitude magazine, the Gladiator 2 lead actor said the movie is for everyone—“The guys, the gays, the girls, the moms, the dads.” The star is currently doing press rounds for his latest film, which also features a star-studded cast that includes Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger.

Pascal understands that the film will most likely be drawing in straight men, but the cinematic experience of it alone should be enough to bring everyone in. Talking about the film and why he thinks the movie’s target audience isn’t just hypermasculine, straight men, Mescal said:

“People often say it’s definitely something the bros will love, but I think it’s just really entertaining. People want to see cinema on this scale, and I think if you come, I’d be surprised if you’d be disappointed.”

The film premieres on the same week as Wicked does, and with this scale, doesn’t it just remind you of the Barbenheimer (Barbie & Openheimer) phenomena? Mescal even gave it his own spin by coining Glicked (Gladiator & Wicked). He even shared about his short interaction with Wicked’s very own Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) and spoke fondly of the two beautiful stars:

“I met Cynthia and Ariana at the Academy Gala very briefly. I think they’re both extraordinary. I’m a big advocate for that film.”

He spoke about his love for the cinema; understanding that with films of this magnitude, it’s such a magnificent thing to see such variety co-exist in one moment.

“I just think it’s an amazing thing for cinema in general. If we can get people in the door for both films, not only is it great for us, it’s great for ‘Wicked,’ but it’s also great for the cinema industry in general. So, if you like cinema, support it!”

And if you’re wondering whether or not Paul Mescal got to keep his Gladiator costume, he said:

“I got to keep one of each of the battle armors. I don’t know where to put them yet, so they’re kind of in storage somewhere in the world, but they’ll have a place eventually. The skirt—I got three of those. Is it weird trying it on at home? I haven’t done that yet, but I think for Halloween, I’ll go as myself, and everyone will ridicule me.”

I guess Paul’s ready for Halloween 2025! We already know that he looks great in anything short, so we can’t wait to see how he’ll look in the action-packed follow up to the original Gladiator movie.

Gladiator 2 premiered at the number 1 spot in the UK and will be coming to the US on November 22 so be sure to check out the film directed by Ridley Scott.

Source: Attitude Magazine