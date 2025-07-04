Paul Rudd, Sex Symbol? This 2006 Throwback Says Yes.

Sure, we all know Paul Rudd as the eternally youthful, charming, wisecracking nice guy who stole our hearts in Clueless, Friends, and eventually Ant-Man. But once upon a time—specifically, in 2006—Rudd reminded everyone that underneath the sweet guy exterior was a bona fide hunk who knew exactly what he was doing in front of a camera (and a strategically placed blanket).

In a now-iconic Rolling Stone photoshoot, Paul Rudd gave the people what they didn’t even know they wanted: abs, smolder, and a side of sexy with their comedy. Draped in nothing but a plain white blanket (and perhaps sheer willpower to stay warm), Paul posed like a Greek god who just discovered central heating. His gaze? Flirty. His muscles? Flexed. His vibe? “Oops, did I drop this sheet?”

This was pre-Avengers, pre-global fame, pre-Internet’s Dad status. At the time, Paul was still mainly known for his boy-next-door roles and quick-witted charm—not for, well, being barely clothed on a bed with a sultry pout that made fans do a double-take. But there he was, smizing under the covers, showing off a toned physique we had no (okay, maybe a little) idea he had been hiding beneath all those shirts and flannel button-ups.

In another steamy snap from the shoot, Rudd is lying on a bed, blanket barely hanging on for dear life, staring at the camera like he’s about to invite you to brunch and ruin your life in the best way possible. It’s giving “morning-after with a very polite gentleman who also brings you coffee.” You know, wholesome chaos.

What made the shoot even better? Rudd’s signature self-deprecating humor still lingered behind those brooding eyes. You could practically hear him saying, “This is ridiculous, right?” as he struck a pose that would make a romance novel cover model sweat.

Nearly two decades later, Rudd continues to keep us on our toes—and on our knees thanking the casting gods. He’s set to star in Death of a Unicorn (where he also serves as executive producer), the upcoming Anaconda reboot, the hotly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, and a musical project titled Power Ballad. Clearly, Paul is not slowing down anytime soon.

So, next time someone tells you Paul Rudd isn’t a sex symbol, just show them the 2006 blanket photoshoot. Case closed—and maybe unzipped.