Pedro Pascal: Smooth, Suave, and Sexy at the 2026 Oscars

Written by Eugene
Eugene

Eugene is an Instinct Magazine's writer for everything LGBTQIA+, from the hottest celeb tea to the most pressing community news. With a sharp eye for detail and a love for keeping it real, Eugene serv...

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Published Mar 18, 2026

At the 2026 Academy Awards (aka the Oscars) on March 15th, our beloved Pedro Pascal—who’s been serving us rugged and scruffy vibes for years—showed up clean-shaven. Yes, clean-shaven. The mustache we’ve all come to know and love was nowhere to be found, and we were left staring at a whole new side of Daddy Pedro.

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Wearing a crisp white Chanel shirt with a dramatic floral embellishment on the chest (because of course he’s serving some extra detail), Pedro paired it with high-waisted black trousers that screamed “I look this good without even trying.” Add in a pair of thin-rimmed glasses—low-key flirty but not trying too hard—and you’ve got a look that’s both sharp and effortlessly cool.

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He flashed a peace sign at the cameras, and honestly, it was hard to tell what was more striking: the outfit or the fact that he looked like a totally different person without his signature facial hair. Social media immediately lit up, with fans buzzing about how “different” he looked, and we can’t help but agree—Pedro’s definitely got range.

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Pedro Pascal: Smooth Face, Same Vibe

Whether it’s with a full beard or just a smooth face, Pedro Pascal knows how to make an impression. His look may have changed, but one thing’s for sure: he’s still got that effortless charm that makes us all weak in the knees.

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So, the big question: is this our favorite Pedro look? It’s up there, but we’ll leave that decision up to you. Whatever his style, though, we’re not complaining—because Pedro Pascal always manages to keep things interesting.

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