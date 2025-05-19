Pedro Pascal Brings Biceps and Big Statements to Cannes

Our favorite internet daddy Pedro Pascal is back—and this time, he’s got a cause, a cast, and a killer muscle tee.

Pedro Pascal turned heads (and broke a few necks) at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival where he’s promoting Eddington, a horror-thriller directed by Hereditary and Midsommar mastermind Ari Aster. And while the movie itself promises edge-of-your-seat political tension, Pascal gave fans something else to obsess over: his waist-to-shoulder ratio.

Pedro Pascal arriving at the photocall of EDDINGTON in Cannes 📹 glamourspain | TikTok pic.twitter.com/anDPJWHzb9 — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) May 17, 2025

Dressed in a sleek, all-black monochromatic look with a muscle tee that showed off just enough toned torso, Pascal wasn’t just bringing serious acting chops—he brought sunshine, Vitamin D, and a whole lot of thirst-trap energy.

Fans on X are absolutely spiraling over the look, and honestly? Fair. It’s giving Cannes couture meets gym daddy, and no one’s mad about it.

But don’t let the eye candy distract you from the real reason Pascal is here: Eddington packs a punch. Set in May 2020, the film centers around a tense standoff in Eddington, New Mexico between a small-town sheriff (Joaquin Phoenix) and a mayor (Pascal), unraveling a dangerous spiral of neighbor vs. neighbor. With a cast stacked with heavy hitters—Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, and Austin Butler—this isn’t your average summer thriller.

didn’t realize how much i missed concert pedro, his dancing and him in a purple shirt until now pic.twitter.com/ZWadb8Dba6 — pedro pascal’s emmy campaign manager (@pascalcoded) November 2, 2024

During the film’s press conference, Pascal used his platform to take a stand. When asked about the film’s political undertones, he boldly stated: “Fear is the way that they win,” encouraging audiences to keep fighting, keep telling stories, and not let fear silence them.

Things got even more personal when the topic of America’s immigration policies came up. Pascal, whose family fled Chile’s dictatorship and sought asylum in Denmark before settling in the U.S., didn’t shy away from how deeply the issue resonated. “I want very much to live on the right of history,” he said, recalling his immigrant background and the protections that allowed him to thrive.

Pedro Pascal at #Cannes: “I want people to be safe and protected. I want to live on the right side of history. I am an immigrant. My parents are refugees from Chile. We fled a dictatorship and I was privileged enough to grow up in the United States after asylum in Denmark. I… pic.twitter.com/n9rpIVurSZ — Variety (@Variety) May 17, 2025

Pascal admitted the Eddington script hit close to home: it felt like a whistleblower story—one he had to be part of. And judging by how he’s owning every moment in Cannes, both on the red carpet and behind the mic, we’re glad he did.

Eddington premieres at Cannes this May and lands in theaters July 18. In the meantime, keep fanning yourself—because Pedro’s serving looks and revolution.

REFERENCES: Rotten Tomatoes, Variety