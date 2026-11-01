Pedro Pascal Shirtless in BEHEMOTH! Trailer Out Now!

Pedro Pascal could probably make reading a phone book look like an Oscar-worthy performance, but put him in a towel and suddenly we’re all paying very close attention. The actor is giving fans another reason to press replay with the first trailer for BEHEMOTH!, Tony Gilroy’s upcoming music drama. And while the film promises complicated family relationships, messy romances and plenty of cello playing, let’s be honest: that shirtless moment is doing some very effective promotional work.

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Of course, there’s more to Pascal’s latest role than giving audiences something nice to look at. He plays Alex Serian, a former child prodigy whose relationship with music has shaped practically his entire existence. After 20 years on the road, the classically trained cellist returns to Los Angeles, where unfinished family business and old romantic connections are waiting for him.

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It’s a homecoming that sounds considerably less peaceful than a weekend at a spa. Alex has to confront the legacy of his late father, Peter (Hank Azaria), and the complicated history he shares with his mother, Ginnie (JoBeth Williams). His relationship with his brother Andy (Will Arnett) also forms part of the family drama.

Pedro Pascal’s BEHEMOTH! Has More Than One Kind of Performance

Alex’s romantic history is just as tangled. There’s Carol Spedding (Olivia Wilde), with whom he has a complicated affair, fellow musician Nadia Hynes (Eva Victor), and Marika (Margarita Levieva), an old friend with whom he shares an unresolved past.

In other words, Alex might be good with a cello, but navigating his love life appears to be an entirely different instrument.

New look at Pedro Pascal as Alex Serian in ‘BEHEMOTH!’ https://t.co/LYQXMV1Ys8 — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) September 2, 2026

The trailer gives us glimpses of Pascal throwing himself into performances, wandering through Los Angeles and sharing intimate moments with the women in his character’s life. There’s even a wink during a musical performance, because apparently the man knows exactly how to keep an audience entertained.

A Shirtless Pedro Pascal Is Music to Our Ears

And then there’s the towel scene.

Pascal appears shirtless opposite Levieva, and while we’re sure the moment serves the film’s story, we’re not going to pretend it won’t become a frequently revisited part of the trailer. Classical music has officially found another way to attract our attention. Perhaps conservatories should take notes.

alex serian… 🫠 https://t.co/VhBY7Cpbdo — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) October 28, 2026

Still, Gilroy seems to have something more ambitious in mind than simply giving audiences a handsome musician. The film’s official synopsis describes Alex’s relationship with music as:

“A gifted cellist, Alex Serian (Pedro Pascal), returns home to Los Angeles after 20 years on the road. Music, which has been the constant, all-consuming river of his life, swells into an adventure that will change him forever.”

When Can We See Pedro Pascal in BEHEMOTH!?

Written and directed by Tony Gilroy, BEHEMOTH! had its world premiere at the 64th New York Film Festival on 2 October 2026 before screening at the BFI London Film Festival’s Patrons’ Gala on 13 October.

The trailer, released on 28 October, reportedly collected more than five million views in less than 24 hours. Clearly, audiences are ready to hear what Pascal has to play.

BEHEMOTH! is scheduled to arrive in UK cinemas on 4 December 2026.

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Until then, we’ll be keeping an eye on the film’s promotional campaign. We’re genuinely interested in the music, the complicated character dynamics and whatever emotional journey Gilroy has prepared for Alex.

And if another shirtless Pedro Pascal scene happens to make the final cut, well, consider that an additional reason to appreciate the arts.

Source: behemothfilm.co