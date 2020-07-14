Pete Buttigieg — From Presidential Candidate to Possible Emmy Winner?

Pete Buttigieg may need to prepare a speech for something much different compared to what he could’ve said if he won the honor of being our 46th President.

GoldDerby reported that the former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has been entered for Emmy consideration as a guest comedy actor for his work on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Pete filled in for Jimmy as guest host of his show while he filmed Who Wants To Be A Millionaire on March 12th of this year.

Pete did this nearly two weeks after he dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed the now official Democratic candidate for POTUS Joe Biden. It was a fun lineup for him that evening as his guests were Patrick Stewart, Tony Hale, Jhene Aiko and Miguel.

Pete could be onto something here should be be nominated in this category. The Primetime Emmy voters have gotten somewhat political in the Trump era as they awarded Alec Baldwin Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of him on Saturday Night Live in 2017.