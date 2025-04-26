Pete Buttigieg’s Candid Journey as a Queer Dad of Colorful Twins

By the time Pete Buttigieg uttered the words “contending with the hair is already a thing”, a thousand queer dads sighed in solidarity, a hundred aunties sharpened their combs, and someone somewhere whispered, “He’s in it now.”

Yes, the former U.S. Secretary of Transportation and erstwhile presidential hopeful is officially navigating the zone—that messy, magical, sticky-fingered dimension otherwise known as parenthood. And not just any parenthood, but gay parenthood, interracial gay parenthood, which means you’re fielding unsolicited hair advice on Instagram one minute and pondering America’s racial reality the next.

Pete and Chasten Buttigieg, who adopted mixed-race twins Penelope and Joseph in a whirlwind “surprise adoption scenario,” are candid about not having it all figured out. “We think about it all the time and it’s not like we have it all figured out,” Pete told the Flagrant podcast this week. Which, for any queer parent trying to raise a kid in a world that still insists on dividing people by boxes and biases, is about as honest and affirming as it gets.

And can we talk about that “surprise adoption”? One day you’re just on a list, the next you’ve got two car seats, three diaper bags, and a standing appointment with the curly hair aisle. Pete didn’t dodge the reality: “Contending with the hair is already a thing… especially from Black parents who see stuff on Instagram and they’re like: ‘Let me tell you how to do it’. Lots of advice.”

Sir, welcome to the sacred tradition of auntie wisdom and coconut oil diplomacy. May your detangler be ever slippery, and your parting skills blessed.

But Buttigieg isn’t just cracking jokes—he’s clearly sitting with the heavier questions too. “You’re constantly asking yourself: ‘How can I be a good dad?’” he said. “And now it’s: ‘How can I be a good dad for kids who have a different racial identity than I do? How can I help them navigate that?’”

For a man whose former job was literally keeping America’s trains running, it’s refreshing to see him admit that some routes don’t come with a timetable. Parenting in a multi-racial, queer household isn’t a ride you can automate. “I need to connect them with mentors and people in their lives, because the reality is this is not a colour-blind society and their lives will be affected in some way by their racial [identity]. All of ours are.”

The tenderness shines through when he talks about what he does want for his kids: “That they know they are loved, that they are safe, and that they’re growing up in a world that has so much possibility for them. And that we’ll be there for them any way we can.”

Pete, we see you. That’s the dad dream, right there.

It’s a reminder that humanity is often more relatable than our politics. Two dads, two babies, one very honest conversation about race, love, and curly hair care—it’s not just gay folks who see themselves in that story. But for queer parents, especially, it hits home: the quiet power of visibility, the fierce love, the lifelong learning curve.

Also… Pete? If you ever need a recommendation for a good leave-in conditioner or a Black hair care YouTuber who will change your life—girl, we got you.

