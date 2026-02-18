Philadelphia: Some Untold Stories of LGBTQ+ History

When you think of LGBTQ+ history, what pops into your head? Stonewall in New York? Maybe Harvey Milk in San Francisco? Well, let’s give Philadelphia the spotlight it deserves. This city has been pushing boundaries and shaking things up for the LGBTQ+ community for decades. Sure, it doesn’t always grab the headlines like its East and West Coast counterparts, but Philly’s been making history from the very beginning.

Let’s take a look at some of the most iconic moments in Philadelphia’s LGBTQ+ history—moments that shaped not only the city but also the country.

1976: Philly’s First Gay Pride Week — When a Governor Got It Right

In 1976, Pennsylvania Gov. Milton Shapp made history by proclaiming Gay Pride Week—becoming the first governor in the U.S. to do so. Shapp’s declaration was revolutionary, though not everyone was happy about it (looking at you, Pennsylvania House of Representatives). It was the mid-’70s—just years after the Stonewall riots and before the major national political breakthroughs that would soon follow—but this move by Shapp was one of the first cracks in the door to open up space for the LGBTQ+ community. Sure, it wasn’t a slam-dunk victory, but it was definitely a step in the right direction.

1979: Philly Joins the Biggest Gay March in U.S. History

The National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights in 1979 was a game-changer. Nearly 100,000 people showed up, demanding federal gay-rights legislation—and yes, Philly was there, proudly marching. This wasn’t just some small protest; it was the largest gay assembly the U.S. had ever seen. Among the crowd was a who’s who of LGBTQ+ activists, including the legendary poet Allen Ginsberg. Philly’s presence at this event was more than just symbolic—it was a clear statement that the city was ready to fight for its people.

1982: The City Makes History with Its Own Gay Rights Law

In 1982, Philadelphia became a groundbreaker with its first-ever gay-rights law. The city added sexual orientation to its Fair Practices Ordinance, ensuring that LGBTQ+ folks were protected from discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations. The best part? The law passed quietly, with little fanfare—kind of like Philly’s style: impactful but no need for a big show. This was an early legal victory that would eventually inspire other cities to follow suit. Philly wasn’t waiting for anyone to catch up; it was out here making things happen.

1987: The Fight Against AIDS Heats Up

AIDS hit Philly—and the LGBTQ+ community—hard in the 1980s, and 1987 marked a turning point. With LGBTQ+ individuals disproportionately affected, Philly’s leadership took action. The city began allocating funds for AIDS research, pushing for better public health policies, and rallying for awareness. It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows (there was a lot of stigma to fight through), but this year marked a significant shift from silence to action. The fight against AIDS would become one of the defining issues for LGBTQ+ activists in the years to come, and Philly was right there in the trenches.

2005: Philly’s First LGBTQ+ Historical Marker

If you thought Philadelphia was just about cheesesteaks and Independence Hall, think again. In 2005, Philly unveiled the nation’s first LGBTQ-specific state historical marker outside Independence Hall. Approved by the Pennsylvania Historical Museum Commission, the marker honored the 1965 Reminder Day march, the first organized LGBTQ+ demonstration in the U.S., which took place near the Liberty Bell. This was a huge moment in LGBTQ+ history: a permanent, physical acknowledgment that queer history matters. Philly, always ahead of the curve, didn’t just make history—it started preserving it.

2014: Same-Sex Marriage Is Legal in PA—Finally!

The fight for marriage equality had its ups and downs, but in 2014, Pennsylvania joined the ranks of the states that finally legalized same-sex marriage. This was a huge win for LGBTQ+ couples, especially those who had been fighting for their right to marry in the state. Thanks to U.S. District Court Judge John E. Jones III, the state’s 1996 law banning same-sex marriage was ruled unconstitutional.

A day after the ruling, Governor Tom Corbett made it clear that he wouldn’t appeal, which meant weddings could start immediately. Philly wasn’t just sitting back and watching either—couples raced to the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art to get hitched in the early hours, marking an unforgettable moment in the city’s history.

2016: Philly Mourns the Pulse Nightclub Tragedy

The Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando in 2016 devastated the LGBTQ+ community—and Philadelphia felt it deeply. One of the victims, Akyra Murray, was from Philly. The city responded by gathering more than 2,000 people at City Hall for a memorial rally to honor the victims and call for LGBTQ+ tolerance. The tragic event was a stark reminder that the fight for equality wasn’t just about legal rights—it was about safety, acceptance, and community. Philly’s quick response showed the world that, even in the face of horrific violence, the LGBTQ+ community was united and determined.

2023: Rue Landau Makes History as Philly’s First Openly LGBTQ+ City Councilmember

In 2023, Rue Landau made history by becoming the first openly LGBTQ+ person elected to Philadelphia City Council. The campaign was a victory not only for Landau but for the entire LGBTQ+ community. Landau’s win was a reminder that political representation matters, and that the work they’ve been doing for years in the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations has had an impact. Landau’s election proves that, while there’s still more to fight for, LGBTQ+ people belong at the table.

Philadelphia’s LGBTQ+ history isn’t just a series of events; it’s a journey of resilience, activism, and constant evolution. From political victories to heartbreaking tragedies, this city has been at the forefront of the fight for LGBTQ+ rights. But don’t just take my word for it—dive into PGN’s archives and see the full story. Philadelphia has always been more than its historical landmarks and cheesesteaks—it’s been a pivotal player in the LGBTQ+ movement from the start.

