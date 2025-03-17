Do You Want a Piece of David Archuleta’s Crème Brulée?

David Archuleta is one of the lucky ones. After being chewed up and spit out by the Idol Machine, he still manages to spend copious amounts of time in the recording studio.

The singer, age 34, just released a cover of George Michael’s Freedom only to announce a new, original single a month later. Let’s get ready for… Crème Brulée.

Crème Brulée is, obviously, a popular, custard-based dessert. I don’t foresee David Archuleta taking on a track about food, so there’s got to be a double entendre somewhere in the meaning.

Knowing his preference for pop, dance and EDM, I think the song is going to be a summer anthem. Whether it’s blaring at the clubs or just playing in the background at the beach.

Crème Brulée releases on March 21 to all major music retailers including Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Amazon Music, Soundcloud, Tidal and more.

David Archuleta came out as gay in 2021 – thirteen years after his stint on American Idol where he placed second to David Cook. Since coming out, he’s become one of the “it” boys in queer pop culture. His fan base is always ravenous for new music, so hopefully Crème Brulée will quell their hunger.

What else has David Archuleta done?

From Star Search to American Idol, iCarly to Hannah Montana, Called to Serve to The Masked Singer – he’s done it all, and this six-time Teen Choice Award winner has no plans of stopping.

Are you a fan of David Archuleta? What do you think of his career post-Idol? Are you excited for his new single? Comment your thoughts here and on social media!