Alexander Skarsgård Is a Biker Daddy in “Pillion”

Get ready to rev your engines and clutch your pearls—Alexander Skarsgård is playing a sexy, dominant gay biker in the upcoming romance Pillion, and the internet is not emotionally prepared.

Advertisement

Dubbed a “fun and filthy romance with heart,” Pillion is produced by Oscar-winning Element Pictures and stars Skarsgård as Ray, the impossibly handsome leader of a motorbike club with major alpha daddy energy. But wait—it gets better. His submissive lover? None other than Harry Melling, aka that guy from The Queen’s Gambit, and yes, Dudley Dursley from Harry Potter (if you know, you know).

RELATED: Alexander Skarsgård unbuttoned and baring it all for CK

Advertisement

The film’s premise, per Variety, is pure queer cinematic gold: Melling plays Colin, a weedy wallflower stuck in the beige blur of suburban life—until Ray roars into his world, leather-clad and full of rules. Ray introduces Colin to his wild crew of kinky, queer bikers and, well, takes a few virginities along the ride. But as things get steamier and more intense, Colin starts to wonder if being Ray’s full-time submissive is freedom… or just a different kind of cage.

sleek and laidback. Alexander Skarsgård captures fall energy. discover the new campaign. directed by Mert Alas. pic.twitter.com/eapc4ckVIj — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) September 4, 2024

Honestly, this is the role Skarsgård was born to play. From his seductive pansexual vampire in True Blood to playing a trans character in Kill Your Darlings and a gay man in Beyond the Pole, the Swedish heartthrob has never shied away from LGBTQIA roles. And let’s face it—he’s been exuding “sexy dom with emotional layers” since forever.

Advertisement

Here is 20 seconds of Alexander Skarsgård dancing at a gay club (Club Backdoor no less) in Stockholm last night pic.twitter.com/VpJXy4vO5y — Jason Adams (@JAMNPP) September 17, 2023

RELATED: Remember When Alexander Skarsgård Chose to Leave His Pants at Home?

Advertisement

Skarsgård himself has always been vocal about his support for the LGBTQIA community. In a 2023 interview with Pride Source, he reflected on growing up surrounded by queer love:

“My uncle and godfather is a gay man… it was just as natural as being straight. He was the coolest guy I knew—fashionable, trendy, and fun.” When other kids teased gay classmates, he couldn’t understand the hate. “To me, being gay was never an insult. It was fabulous.”

With Skarsgård in full biker-daddy mode and Melling stepping into a brave, bold new role, Pillion is shaping up to be the queer romantic ride of the year—and we’ll happily hop on. No helmet required.

REFERENCES: Variety, Pride Source