‘Plainclothes’: Secrets and Betrayal in This ’90s Queer Love Story

Move over, romance films! 2025 is about to get a whole lot hotter, angstier, and decidedly gayer with Plainclothes, an upcoming romantic drama that’s making waves even before its official release. Featuring the incredible Russell Tovey and Tom Blyth, this film is shaping up to be the queer cinematic event of the year, filled with equal parts steamy tension and heartfelt emotional depth. If you’re looking for love, betrayal, and some seriously high-stakes chemistry, then Plainclothes is your next must-watch.

A Plot So Juicy, It’s Almost a Crime

Set in the 1990s in the electric heart of New York City, Plainclothes follows Lucas (played by Tom Blyth), a working-class, undercover cop with a not-so-great assignment: he’s tasked with entrapping gay men. Enter Andrew (Russell Tovey), the object of Lucas’s mission—and, you guessed it, Lucas’s heart. As the two men begin to share more than just a furtive glance, the plot thickens faster than you can say “complicated feelings.”

Director Carmen Emmi isn’t here to deliver a standard rom-com (thank goodness). No, this film is a slow burn of forbidden attraction, self-discovery, and the complexities of what it means to love—and betray—someone. As Tovey put it to WWD, it’s “a tricky romance, a coming-of-age romance” where both characters could easily be labeled “bastards” for the choices they make, but that’s exactly what makes it so deliciously heartbreaking.

The Dream Team

We’re talking Tovey and Blyth—both gorgeous, both talented, and both fully prepared to put us through the emotional wringer. Tovey, known for his role in Looking, is playing the older, more seasoned lover, while Blyth brings all the youthful, heart-pounding anxiety of a man on the verge of his own emotional awakening. Together, they have smoldering chemistry that even the harshest critics can’t seem to ignore.

Joining them is an ensemble cast of notable talent, including Amy Forsyth (Dear Edward), Christian Cooke (Romeo & Juliet), and Maria Dizzia (Agatha All Along), all of whom make up the intricate web of personal stakes and conflicts that keep this film buzzing with tension. But let’s be honest, Plainclothes is all about that star-crossed love between Lucas and Andrew, and we’re here for every emotionally charged moment.

Early Reviews of Plainclothes? Yes, Please… and They Are Not Disappointing

Let’s face it—when you see Russell Tovey’s name on the cast list, your expectations are already sky-high. But critics have unanimously declared that Plainclothes delivers. From the moment it premiered at Sundance and snagged the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, it became clear: this film is not just a queer romance; it’s an emotional powerhouse.

Deadline raved about the “smoldering chemistry” between the leads, calling their dynamic raw and deeply affecting. The plot might not center on coming out, but it’s brimming with the kind of raw, intense feelings that make any coming-out journey relatable.

Over at ScreenRant, they couldn’t stop praising Blyth’s portrayal of Lucas—a ball of anxious energy whose struggles with his identity make every second of screen time a thrilling roller coaster. And as for Tovey? ThePlaylist says he gives one of his most unfiltered performances yet. That’s right—unfiltered, and with a good dose of emotional gut-punching. We’re already wiping away tears in anticipation.

Is It Hot in Here, or Is That Just the Sexual Tension?

When it comes to a film about two men in a complicated relationship, there are bound to be moments of sensuality (and, let’s be honest, we’re here for it). Plainclothes won’t be throwing around full-frontal nudity for the sake of shock value, but it will have graphic and romantic sex scenes that are thoughtfully choreographed and intimately shot. Director Emmi shared that the key to these scenes isn’t just showing skin—it’s in the sensual, almost poetic restraint. When Andrew asks Lucas, “Can I touch you?”, we’re betting there won’t be a dry eye in the house.

Tovey echoed this sentiment in an interview with Vanity Fair, describing the intimate moments as “so graphic” yet “beautifully filmed.” As he so wisely noted, these scenes require trust—something both he and Blyth clearly have in spades.

Final Thoughts: We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying

With a release date still shrouded in mystery (but rumored to be coming soon), Plainclothes is already on the map as a film that queer movie lovers simply cannot miss. Between the compelling performances, the romantic tension that could set fire to the screen, and the raw emotional stakes, this film promises to be both a visual and emotional knockout. Get ready to witness the kind of love story that only happens when two people are pushed to their emotional limits—both on and off screen.

And if all else fails, just remember: we’re getting Russell Tovey and Tom Blyth in a movie about gay romance. Let’s face it, we’re all winners here.

