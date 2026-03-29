Poland’s Top Court Finally Recognizes Same-Sex Marriage—Sort Of

On March 20th, Poland’s top administrative court (NSA) made a decision that has LGBT advocates across the country just a little bit hopeful: public authorities must now recognize same-sex marriages performed in the EU. While it’s far from a full legal overhaul, it’s a step that’s definitely worth acknowledging.

RELATED: Pride Flag Ban at Boston University: Is ‘Neutrality’ Hiding Homophobia

Pride Flag Ban at Boston University: Is ‘Neutrality’ Hiding Homophobia

Poland still doesn’t allow same-sex marriage within its borders, but this ruling—following a 2025 European Court of Justice decision—means couples who got married in other EU countries won’t be stuck in legal purgatory. Case in point: Jakub Cupriak-Trojan and Mateusz Trojan, who married in Berlin in 2018, had their marriage ignored when they moved to Poland. Now, thanks to the court’s ruling, Polish authorities must recognize their marriage within 30 days. That’s a big deal.

RELATED: Trump’s ‘We Support Gays’ Moment: Why Words Aren’t Enough

The ruling basically says, “We may not recognize same-sex marriages here, but we can’t ignore those done in other EU countries.” It’s a small win, but it’s a win. And when it comes to LGBT rights in Poland, any step forward is progress.

Poland’s Marriage Equality: Still a Work in Progress

While this ruling is a breath of fresh air, don’t go breaking out the confetti just yet. Poland is still one of the last EU countries not to legalize same-sex marriage or civil unions, joining Bulgaria, Romania, and Slovakia in that exclusive club of “we’re working on it, promise.”

This decision does mean something for the estimated 30,000-40,000 Polish couples who married abroad, though. After years of being treated like their unions didn’t exist, they now have the legal recognition they’ve been waiting for. As of now, only 31% of Poles support full marriage equality, but 62% are okay with some kind of legal recognition for same-sex couples, according to a 2025 Ipsos poll. So, it’s not all doom and gloom, but there’s still a lot of work to do.

Krzysztof Gawkowski, Poland’s deputy PM, called the ruling a “landmark decision” that “ensures rainbow families are equal before the law.” Yes, Krzysztof, we agree. But we’re also kind of waiting for the next “landmark” decision that might, you know, actually legalize same-sex marriage for good.

Europe’s Same-Sex Marriage Landscape: Still Kind of a Jigsaw Puzzle

Europe Magazine last June 2025 notes that when it comes to same-sex marriage, Europe’s map looks more like a puzzle than a unified picture. Western Europe has mostly hopped on the marriage equality train, but there are still countries offering only limited civil unions with fewer rights attached. And then there’s Central and Eastern Europe, where countries like Poland are just now starting to recognize that same-sex unions exist in the first place.

The truth is, legal recognition isn’t just about having a nice ceremony and a rainbow cake. It’s about practical rights—things like inheritance, healthcare access, and tax benefits. These are the rights that make life easier for same-sex couples who are already building families, careers, and futures. So, as Poland drags its feet, the rest of Europe is paying attention, wondering which country will finally make the move and put an end to this legal waiting game.

Poland’s court decision is far from the end of the road, but it’s proof that change is happening—even if it’s moving at a snail’s pace. Every small victory is a reminder that progress is still happening, and who knows? Maybe one day, the whole continent will look back and wonder how they ever survived without equality for all.

SUGGESTED: Best Gay Chat & Video Chat Sites to Connect

Source: RTE