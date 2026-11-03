Police Kill Former Football Star After Reported Sexuality Dispute

A tragic Las Vegas shooting has taken a devastating turn, with authorities acknowledging they cannot determine whether police or the child’s father fired the fatal shot. There is a lot to unpack in this deeply disturbing case, and none of it comes with an easy answer.

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Quinton Baker, a 28-year-old former college football star, was shot and killed by police in Las Vegas following a domestic disturbance involving his girlfriend and a dispute reportedly connected to his sexual orientation. His 3-year-old son, Kentre, also died during the incident, and authorities have now acknowledged something significant: They cannot determine who fired the bullet that killed the child.

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That admission complicates an earlier police account that placed responsibility for the toddler’s death squarely on Baker.

Police Initially Blamed Baker for His Son’s Death

Baker, who played running back for Portland State and Western Kentucky universities, was previously accused by Las Vegas police of using his son as a human shield while attempting to evade officers.

According to FOX5 Vegas, police were called to Baker’s apartment in February after his girlfriend, Raneka Pate, reported an alleged assault involving herself and another woman. During a subsequent investigation, authorities said an argument over Baker’s sexual orientation had preceded the violence.

Police alleged that Baker eventually left the apartment carrying Kentre while pointing a gun at the toddler’s chest.

But the investigation has now reached a troubling uncertainty. During a public fact-finding review, a detective testified that the coroner could not establish whether Baker or an officer fired the shots that killed the child.

That is a consequential distinction, especially when the initial police account suggested the answer was already settled.

Bodycam Footage Shows a Deadly Confrontation

Shocking bodycam footage released earlier this year captured Baker advancing toward officers as they ordered him to drop his weapon.

During the confrontation, Baker reportedly screamed, “Imma shoot myself!”

According to police testimony, Baker fired four shots as he fell to the ground after officers opened fire. The confrontation ended with Baker and Kentre both suffering fatal gunshot wounds.

The footage adds another layer to an already devastating case, but it does not resolve the central question surrounding the toddler’s death.

His Girlfriend Is Challenging the Police Account

Pate has disputed the police version of events and is reportedly considering a wrongful-death lawsuit.

With authorities unable to determine who fired the fatal shots that struck Kentre, questions remain about the circumstances surrounding the child’s death and the accuracy of the initial account.

Those questions deserve answers, particularly when the lives of a young child and his father ended in a police shooting.

Baker’s Football Career Before the Tragedy

Before his name became associated with this heartbreaking incident, Baker had built a promising college football career.

A 2016 biography described him as averaging 165 yards per game and ranking among the top five players in his state. He was considered a three-star prospect and was once ranked No. 21 among all-purpose running backs in the United States by 247Sports.

Baker also earned a spot on the Conference USA All-Freshman team during his first year.

Now, his athletic accomplishments have become a footnote to a case involving allegations of domestic violence, a deadly police encounter, and a child whose death remains unexplained.

The circumstances are horrific enough without premature conclusions. And with police acknowledging they cannot determine who fired the fatal shots, the investigation leaves one of its most consequential questions unanswered.

Source: NYPost and Fox5